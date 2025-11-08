Congress mocks Modi after Trump skips G20 Summit in South Africa

After US President Donald Trump announced he would not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa, the Congress on Saturday (November 8) took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was now certain that the "self-styled Vishwaguru" would attend the summit in person.

This sharp criticism came amid the Congress’s allegation that Modi had been avoiding Trump, as the latter, on multiple occasions, had claimed that America’s intervention stopped the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

G20 Summit in South Africa

"Now that President Trump has announced that he will not be attending the G20 summit in South Africa a few days hence on Nov 22-23, we can be certain that the self-styled Vishwaguru will himself attend in person. Kabhi na kabi, kahin na kahin... (sometime, somewhere)," AICC General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, wrote in a post on X.

कभी न कभी

कहीं न कहीं..... — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 8, 2025

Word tussle between Indian and US

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped the India-Pakistan conflict in May through trade measures. India, however, has maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.

India and the US are also engaged in talks to finalise a trade agreement, after Trump slapped 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Trump on Friday (November 7) said it was a total disgrace that the G20 Summit would be held in South Africa later this month, announcing that no American official would attend it as long as "human rights abuses" against the ethnic minority group of Afrikaners continued there.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he would not be attending the summit, as he questioned South Africa's grouping of major economies.

(With agency inputs)