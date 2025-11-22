PM Modi calls for new global development parameters at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 22) called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, he also proposed a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.

Modi's initiatives at G20 Summit

Speaking at the session on “Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind”, Modi said, “Now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward.”

To overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, he proposed a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus. “Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy,” he said.

Traditional knowledge repository

Modi further proposed the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living.

“I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and well-being,” Modi said in a post on X.

Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

He said Africa’s progress was vital for global progress and proposed the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative.

“India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member,” he said, adding that the programme is aimed at creating 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade.

He also proposed the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team to tackle health emergencies and natural disasters. "Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies,” he noted.

(With agency inputs)