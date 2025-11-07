Missing Indian medical student in Russia found dead in dam

A 22-year-old Indian medical student, who went missing in Ufa city of Russia 19 days ago, has been found dead in a dam.

The body of the deceased, Ajit Singh Chaudhary, a resident of Kaphanwada village in Lakshmangarh in Rajasthan's Alwar, was found on Thursday (November 6). He joined Bashkir State Medical University for an MBBS course in 2023.

Went missing on October 19

Chaudhary went missing in Ufa on October 19. He left his hostel around 11 am, saying he was going outside to buy milk, according to NDTV, which quoted sources. But he never returned.

The report further stated that the Alwar Saras Dairy chairman, Nitin Sangwan, has said that Chaudhary’s body was found near a dam adjacent to the White River. The Indian Embassy in Russia has informed Chaudhary’s family about his demise on Thursday, stated the report.

‘Clothes, shoes found 19 days ago’

Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh Alwar said that Chaudhary’s clothes, mobile phone, and shoes were found by the riverbank about 19 days ago.

“Ajit’s uncle, along with other family members, had also met with me; through India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar ji, we had contacted Bashkir State Medical University and the local police to get feedback,” Alwar stated in a post on X.

‘Suspicious circumstances’

“Today’s news of Ajit’s body being found in the river is utterly shocking. This is an extremely sorrowful moment for the Alwar family; in suspicious circumstances, we have lost a promising young boy,” he added.

The Congress leader urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to immediately bring Chaudhary’s body back to India.

“I request the Government of India and Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to immediately bring Ajit’s body back to India. An untoward incident has occurred with the boy in suspicious circumstances; it must be investigated with complete seriousness. The family should not have to run around your offices anymore,” stated Alwar.

Family’s hopes dashed

The former Union Minister further stated that Ajit, from Kaphanwada village, had been sent to Russia by his family with great hopes and by pooling their hard-earned money to pursue medical studies.

"The family was extremely distraught upon hearing the news of the 22-year-old boy's disappearance; the entire family had been making efforts and prayers for his safe return," he added.

The Bashkir State Medical University is yet to issue a statement on the matter.