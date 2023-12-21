Mimicry row: Jat Mahasabha seeks action against Rahul, Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Jat Mahasabha volunteers on Thursday demanded action against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and recording the act.

A political row broke out after Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by the Trinamool Congress MP.

Holding placards and raising slogans demanding action against the two MPs, the Jat Mahasabha volunteers staged a protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

A similar protest was held by them near the Congress headquarters on Wednesday.

Ashok Balyan, National Secretary of Jat Mahasabha said more than 1,000 people are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar on Thursday and most of them have come from western Uttar Pradesh.

Balyan said Banerjee and Gandhi should be "permanently suspended from Parliament".

"The members of the Jat community demand action against Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. They should be permanently suspended and action should be taken against them," Balyan said.

Dhankhar claimed that it was an insult to his background as a Jat, his caste, who came from a farmer's family. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)