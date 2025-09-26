Rajnath Singh hails MiG-21 as symbol of India-Russia friendship

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (September 26) said that the MiG-21 was not just an aircraft or a machine but a testament to the deep bilateral ties between India and Russia.

"MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or a machine, but it is also a proof of deep ties between India and Russia," said Singh while addressing the gathering on the occasion of the decommissioning ceremony of the Russian-origin MiG-21 at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

India-Russia ties and Trump’s tariffs

The Defence Minister’s comment comes at a time when ties between India and the US have become strained following US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a cumulative tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods, out of which 25 per cent is a penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oi,l which he claims is being used by Moscow to fund its war in Russia.

Trump has also expressed displeasure over India’s significant arms procurement from Russia and took a swipe at Russia and India following the display of bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in China. Trump said that Russia and India were lost to “deepest, darkest” China, only to backtrack after a few days.

Also Read: MiG-21 flies into history as India retires the legendary fighter

MiG-21’s contribution to Indian military

The iconic Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for over six decades, flew for the last time in Indian skies here on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 62-year-long journey.

Lauding the MiG-21’s aerial prowess, Singh said the fighter has made a big contribution in the journey of bravery of the armed forces.

"We gathered here for the final operational sortie of MiG-21. Being amongst you, I have emotions of pride and gratitude," Singh said.

"When we are today giving a send-off to MiG 21 from its operational journey, I feel that we are giving a send-off to a chapter which will be written in golden letters in military aviation history," he added.

Also Read: IAF bids farewell to iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after six decades of service

Largest produced fighter jet

The Defence Minister said that in the history of military aviation, no other fighter jet has been produced in such large numbers, while pointing out that in the world, over 11,500 MiG-21 aircraft were made, and of them, 850 fighter jets remained part of the IAF.

"This number is the testimony of this aircraft's popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capability,” he added.

"MiG-21 has been a witness to many brave works. Its contribution has not been limited to one incident or a war," he said as he recalled its role in the 1971 war with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, as well as the 2019 Balakot air strikes.

In its history, there have been many occasions when MiG-21 proved its decisive capacity, he said.

Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.

(With agency inputs)