MiG-21 flies into history as India retires the legendary fighter

The deafening roar of the MiG-21’s engine was heard for the last time over Indian skies as the first supersonic fighter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) streaked across the skies in Chandigarh in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation on Friday (September 26).

The old warhorse of IAF took to the skies as the sun shone bright, the brilliant blue skies cloudless, providing a picture-perfect setting for the elaborate farewell, with pilots watching their companion in many a battle bow out.

IAF chief flies MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. Dilbagh Singh, who became the IAF chief in 1981, led the first MiG-21 Squadron here in 1963.

The culmination of MiG-21 operations took place with a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning event, marking the closure of a historic chapter in India's air power.

The ceremony began with the arrival of the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest at the occasion. This was followed by a spectacular display by IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', which skydived from a height of 8,000 feet.

It was the end of an era in Indian military aviation when the MiG-21 with the precision of an air warrior drill team, performed a majestic flypast and an aerial salute.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team also enthralled the audience with their breathtaking manoeuvres.

Jaguar, Tejas participate

MiG-21 jets, belonging to the number 23 Squadron, took part in the flypast ceremony and were given a water cannon salute.

The Jaguar and the Tejas aircraft also took part in the ceremony. Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

MiG-21’s troubled safety record

Inducted into the IAF in the 1960s, the supersonic jets were the dominant platforms during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

The aircraft has also had a troubled safety record and has been involved in multiple crashes in the last six decades. The ageing fleet prompted some to describe the aircraft as "legacy coffins".

The MiG-21 jets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Bikaner, a month ahead of the formal retirement ceremony.

Rajnath lauds MiG-21

Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, defence minister Rajnath Singh said there is a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.

"MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties," the minister said.

"The history of military aviation is incredible. The MiG-21 added many proud moments in our military aviation journey," Singh told the gathering.

(With agency inputs)