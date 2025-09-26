IAF bids farewell to iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after six decades of service

The Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter jets, India’s first supersonic fighter and interceptor aircraft, will take to the skies one final time on Friday (September 26). Inducted in the early 1960s, the jet propelled the IAF into the modern jet era, leaving behind a storied legacy filled with milestones and memories.

On September 26, the IAF will bid farewell to its iconic MiG-21 fleet. The longevity of this Soviet-era fighter, despite its chequered history, reflects both its enduring utility and the persistent challenges faced by the Indian Air Force.

Also Read: IAF's legendary MiG-21 jets to retire in Sept 2025

IAF bids goodbye to MiG-21

The last two operational MiG-21 squadrons — No. 23 (Panthers) and No. 3 (Cobras) — comprising around 36 jets, will be decommissioned in Chandigarh during a ceremony beginning at 11 am.

Originally designed in the 1950s by the Soviet Union’s Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau, the MiG-21 entered IAF service in 1963.

Over the years, India inducted several variants, with the latest being the MiG-21 Bison (BIS) equipped with upgraded avionics, radar, and modern missiles. Since 2006, more than 100 aircraft have been upgraded to this standard.

Crucial role in conflicts

Across multiple wars and decades of service, these single-engine, single-seat fighter jets have proved their mettle in several of India’s conflicts.

They played decisive roles in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, and the 1999 Kargil conflict.

In 1971, a MiG-21 strike on the Dhaka Governor House during a key meeting shook East Pakistan’s leadership, hastening their surrender.

In 2019, during the Balakot confrontation, a MiG-21 Bison even downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, proving its relevance in modern combat.

Also Read: IAF's MiG-21 crashes into house in Rajasthan; 3 civilians killed, pilot ejects safely

Grim safety record

When first inducted, MiG-21s were among the world’s most advanced interceptors, fighters tasked with defensive air-to-air engagements.

But despite the BIS upgrades, one persistent flaw remained - unreliable engines prone to sudden flameouts, a serious issue for a single-engine jet.

One of the biggest reasons behind the phasing out is the MiG-21's poor safety record. Government data shows that over 500 MiG-21 have crashed in the past six decades, killing at least 170 pilots.

More than 20 aircraft have crashed since 2010. Many accidents were traced to outdated technology, engine failures, and poor serviceability. Despite multiple upgrades, the aircraft remained accident-prone.

Also Read: Defence Ministry signs $62,370-crore deal with HAL for 97 Tejas jets

New Tejas defence deal

With their retirement, the IAF is left with 29 fighter squadrons — less than 70 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 42, a number never achieved in practice.

Unless new acquisitions are accelerated, this strength could dip further, as older fleets like the MiG-29, Jaguar, and Mirage 2000 are also due for phase-out by 2035.

To address the gap, the defence ministry on Thursday (September 25) finalised a Rs 62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for 97 Tejas light combat aircraft.

The new inductions aim to replenish the IAF’s shrinking fleet as it bids farewell to the MiG-21.