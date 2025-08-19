MEA flags fake donation drive in Nimisha Priya case

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (August 19) flagged a post on X urging people to donate funds to save Indian national Nimisha Priya from execution in Yemen and termed it as fake.

‘Fake claim’

Dismissing the social media post that urges people to donate directly to what it claims to be the Government of India’s “designated bank account”, the MEA’s fact-checking unit stated that it was a “fake claim.”

“We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim,” stated the MEA’s fact-checking unit in a post on X.

Also Read: Conflicting reports over revocation of Nimisha Priya's death sentence fuel uncertainty

MEA’s warning

According to an ANI report, the MEA has also warned people against acting on such false claims.

"We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Nimisha Priya's execution revoked, claims India's Grand Mufti's disciple

Conflicting claims

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

However, uncertainty persists over the fate of Nimisha Priya, as contradictory statements emerge from multiple parties regarding the status of her death sentence.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar's office had claimed the death sentence had been "revoked" following high-level meetings with Yemeni religious scholars and tribal leaders.

Also Read: Nimisha Priya’s daughter appeals to Yemeni authorities for her mother’s release

What MEA had said

However, the MEA had denied receiving formal confirmation from Yemeni authorities about any sentence cancellation. The victim's brother, Abdul Fattah Mahdi, strongly rejected pardon claims on Facebook, stating "We have not forgiven" and calling media reports false.

Under Yemeni law, forgiveness must come from the deceased's family, typically through blood money (diya). Legal experts note that only immediate family members, such as children and parents, hold pardoning rights, not siblings.

Also Read: New twist in Nimisha Priya case; 'Mediator' Samuel Jerome accused of fraud

Internal tensions

Internal tensions plague the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, with coordination issues and competing claims for credit complicating negotiations.

Multiple diplomatic channels, like Kanthapuram's delegation, the Sana'a contingent, and individual actors, are sending conflicting signals. Experts warn that premature or contradictory statements could jeopardise delicate negotiations with the victim's family, who remain central to any resolution.

Nimisha Priya remains imprisoned while her family awaits a breakthrough through careful diplomatic engagement.