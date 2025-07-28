Nimisha Priya’s daughter appeals to Yemeni authorities for her mother’s release

Thirteen-year-old Mishel, the daughter of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen, has made an appeal to Yemeni authorities for her mother’s release.

Mishel, Nimisha’s only child, is seen alongside her father, Thomas, making an emotional appeal to the Houthi administration for her mother’s release.

Daughter’s mercy plea

The emotional appeal was made in a video shared by PTI, in which Mishel is seen saying, “I love you, mamma.”

In the video, Mishel reportedly expresses how much she misses her mother and her intense desire to see her again.

Mishel, who is currently in Sana’a, last saw her mother over a decade ago. She is heard speaking in Malayalam and English.

However, her speech is not legible. Her father, Nimisha's husband Thomas, can be seen with her in the video.

Thomas also reportedly expressed how much he misses his wife and thanked the Talal family and the Houthi authorities for halting her scheduled execution, which was set for July 16.

Invitation to peace summit

Dr KA Paul, founder of the US-based Global Peace Initiative and a native of Andhra Pradesh, is the main speaker in the video.

He directly addressed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi rebel administration that controls northern Yemen and Sana’a.

In the video, Paul invites al-Houthi and Yemeni President Rashad Mohammad Al-Alimi to a "global peace summit" in New York in September.

'Daughter of India'

Staing that “love is more powerful than hatred”, he also offered to mediate for lasting peace in Yemen, which has been ravaged by years of civil war.

Calling Nimisha Priya the “daughter of India” and “a symbol of peace,” Paul reportedly thanked Yemeni authorities and the Talal family reportedly involved in the negotiation process.

“Nimisha’s only daughter did not see her for 10 years. Mishel is here. I want to thank the Talal family. As soon as you release Nimisha, hopefully tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, we shall be very grateful. God will bless you,” he is seen saying in the video.

Complex diplomacy

Diplomatic efforts in Nimisha’s case remain complex, as most countries — including India and the United States — do not officially recognise the Houthi administration.

This has been one of the biggest reasons why mediation in Nimisha Priya's case has been complicated.

Earlier intervention, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, the Grand Mufti of India and a Sunni religious leader from Kerala, had also intervened in the case.

Nimisha Priya case

Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020 for the murder of a Yemeni national. Her case has drawn international attention.

The Indian government said that its diplomatic outreach through friendly governments led to the postponement of Nimisha Priya’s execution, which had been scheduled for July 16.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to secure her release through the payment of blood money to victim's family, who have so far refused the offer and insist on the death penalty.