Mayawati sacks Akash Anand again: Political gamble or party crisis?

BSP supremo Mayawati has once again dismissed her nephew Akash Anand from his position as the party's national coordinator. This marks the second time in a year that Akash, previously seen as her political heir, has been removed from a leadership role in the party. With Uttar Pradesh elections just two years away, this abrupt decision has sparked intense debate about the future of the BSP and Mayawati’s leadership strategy.

A pattern of indecisiveness

This is not the first time Mayawati has backtracked on Akash Anand’s position. In 2023, she removed him as the party's national coordinator, only to reinstate him within months. This time, however, the dismissal comes amid internal power struggles and speculation about anti-party activities.

Mayawati has now appointed Akash’s father, Anand Kumar, and senior leader Ramji Gautam as the party’s new national coordinators. But does this reshuffle indicate a strategic shift or a deeper crisis within the BSP?



Also read: By sacking 'heir apparent' Akash, Mayawati may have dealt a suicidal blow to BSP

The trust deficit in BSP

Veteran journalist Sunita Aron believes Mayawati’s decision signals a lack of trust in Akash. “She is not able to trust Akash Anand. The first time he was removed, it was linked to an FIR, but now it seems she suspected anti-party activities,” she explained while discussing the issue on Capital Beat.

Akash Anand had started making waves in the party, attracting attention with his aggressive rhetoric. Many believed he was helping the BSP regain lost ground, but his removal raises concerns about whether Mayawati is stifling young leadership within the party.

Is Mayawati under BJP pressure?

One of the biggest questions emerging from this decision is whether Mayawati is acting under pressure from the BJP. Political analyst Puneet Nicholas Yadav highlighted how Mayawati’s recent moves suggest a reluctance to take on the ruling party.

“During the 2022 UP elections, she barely campaigned, and when she did, she focused her attacks on Congress and the Samajwadi Party, not the BJP. Many believe she is being arm-twisted due to legal cases involving her family,” Puneet noted.

This perception is reinforced by Mayawati’s cautious political stance in recent years. While other Opposition leaders have aggressively challenged the BJP, she has remained relatively silent, fueling speculation that she is playing safe to avoid political retaliation.



Also read: 'Congress was B-Team of BJP in Delhi elections': Mayawati's fresh barb at Rahul

BSP’s declining influence

The bigger issue at stake is BSP’s electoral future. Once a dominant force in UP politics, the BSP has been on a steady decline. In the 2022 UP elections, its vote share dropped to 12%, down from 22% in the previous election. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were even worse, with the BSP failing to make an impact.

Experts believe BSP’s core Dalit voter base is also fragmenting. While non-Jatav Dalits have already drifted towards the BJP and the SP, Mayawati’s latest move could further weaken her hold on Jatav voters, who have traditionally been BSP’s strongest supporters.

Can BSP revive without young leadership?

Mayawati’s decision to sideline Akash Anand contradicts the demand for a younger, more aggressive leadership in the BSP. Akash was seen as someone who could mobilise Dalit youth and take on the BJP with a stronger voice. His removal raises concerns about whether Mayawati is willing—or even capable—of reviving the BSP.

Former BSP leaders and party workers have long voiced concerns about Mayawati’s centralisation of power. Many believe she is reluctant to share leadership, unlike BSP founder Kanshi Ram, who groomed her as his successor despite internal opposition.



Also read: BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand from all party positions

What’s next for BSP?

With Akash Anand out of the picture (for now), Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam will take charge of the BSP’s organisational affairs. However, neither has the mass appeal or aggressive leadership style required to energise the party.

If the BSP continues on its current trajectory, it risks further political irrelevance. The big question remains—will Mayawati reconsider her decision and reinstate Akash yet again, or has she permanently shut the door on his leadership ambitions?

As UP gears up for the 2027 elections, the BSP’s future hangs in the balance. Will Mayawati’s gamble pay off, or has she weakened her party beyond repair?

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.