LS polls: TMC alleges BJP neglected women in first candidates’ list

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP in its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls has not given proper representation to women, claiming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises to empower women have never been acted on by the saffron camp.

In response to the allegations, the West Bengal BJP claimed that the TMC was trying to find fault in the list which reflects the connect of the candidates with the people.

"While not less than 75 per cent of TMC's Rajya Sabha nominations are women, not more than 14 per cent of the candidates announced today by BJP are women. It shows how Narendra Modi and J P Nadda's party looks down upon women," TMC leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen told PTI.

While there are 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, candidates of 20 were announced.

Sen said the TMC is least bothered about the number of candidates BJP announces, adding that people will vote for Mamata Banerjee and her government’s welfare projects.

Forward-looking list: BJP

BJP's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya told PTI: "The list is forward looking, very balanced and shows how the party is aware of the popularity and acceptability of its leaders among the people of West Bengal.”

“We hope the electorate will deliver the verdict in favour of good governance, democracy, transparency and against TMC's atrocities, dictatorship, corruption and appeasement policies," he said.

BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, who was re-nominated from the same Lok Sabha constituency, said in a post on X: "I am honoured and humbled by your (BJP leadership) trust and support. We will work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation.”

(With inputs from agencies)