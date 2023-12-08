'Looted' money has to be returned to people: PM Modi gives 'guarantee'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 8) attacked the Opposition over corruption, saying it is "Modi's guarantee" that they will be forced to return every penny "looted" from people.

In a post on X, Modi tagged a news report of the Income Tax department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from locations of a business group allegedly linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

"Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," he said in a post with several emojis.

The news report also showed a picture of several almirahs stuffed with currency notes.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the prime minister has turned up the heat on Opposition parties.

In a recent post, he had the opposition leaders remain happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance but people should be beware of their divisive agenda.

(With agency inputs)