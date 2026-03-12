'House runs on rules, not individual will,' says Speaker Birla after removal motion's defeat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (March 12) stated that the House operates strictly in accordance with its established rules and regulations, and it will persist in that manner regardless of any member's acceptance.

He also underscored his dedication to carrying out the proceedings with honesty and impartiality.

Also read: Can the Lok Sabha Speaker truly be neutral?

A day after a motion seeking his removal as the presiding officer of the Lower House was defeated, Birla also said that the Chair does not belong to any one individual but is a symbol of the House’s prestige.

Birla thanks all, even those against him

Birla said he was grateful to the members of the House for the faith reposed in him during debate and thanked all those who spoke in favour of him as well as against him.

“The House has been running with rules and regulations and will continue to function in future, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not. I will continue to discharge my duty with all sincerity and impartiality,” the Speaker, who the Opposition accused of being biased towards the ruling side, said amidst the thumping of desks by the treasury bench members.

Birla's first arrival to House since no-confidence was moved

Thursday was the first time Birla came to the House to conduct the proceedings since the notice of no confidence was given during the first part of the Budget session, which came to an end on February 13. The second part of the session began on March 9 and will continue till April 2.

Also read: No confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla defeated by voice vote



According to him, during the debate in the last two days, some members said that the Leader of the Opposition is not given enough opportunities to speak, and he should be allowed to speak whenever he wishes and on any subject.

“Everyone has the right to speak in the House, but by following rules and regulations. No member, not even the prime minister or any minister, can speak without the permission of the Chair. No member of the House has the privilege to speak at any time and on any subject. He can speak only when the Chair allows,” Birla said.

The Speaker, who has been serving since 2019, said the MPs have the freedom of speech in the House, but they have to follow rules and regulations.

Also read: PM Modi's absence in LS an ‘act of fear', say women Congress MPs in letter to Speaker

He also addressed allegations that the microphones of some members are switched off when they want to speak.

“I don't have a switch to turn the mic on or off. The mic is put on when a member is given permission to speak by the Chair,” he said.

Soon after his speech, Birla temporarily adjourned the House.

(With agency inputs)