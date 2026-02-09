PM Modi's absence in LS an ‘act of fear', say women Congress MPs in letter to Speaker

Women Congress MPs, led by Karuru MP S Jothimani, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (February 9) stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during the Motion of Thanks to the President was not due to any threat posed by them but was rather an 'act of fear'.

The PM lacked the courage to face the Opposition, they asserted.

Condemning the Speaker’s "baseless allegations" against them, the letter accused the government of denying the Opposition its parliamentary rights and said PM’s absence was “an act of fear”. “His (PM Modi's) absence from the House was not due to any threat from us; it was an act of fear. He did not have the courage to face the Opposition.”

They described the Speaker's remarks as “false, baseless, and defamatory”.

Karur MP S Jothimani’s letter further noted that the women are being “targeted simply because we have consistently fought against Prime Minister Narender Modi’s anti-people government and demanded accountability from him.”

The letter, signed by six MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotsna Charandas Mahant, R Sudha, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, comes on the heels of grave allegations by the Speaker.

Also read: Cong says ‘wait for action’ amid reports of no-trust motion against Lok Sabha Speaker

The letter comes days after the Speaker said he had advised PM Modi to not to come to the House during the Motion of Thanks, as he had received ‘reliable’ information that few Congress women MPs might reach PM’s seat and disrupt the speech and cause ‘unexpected incidents’.

Speaker under pressure

This is the first instance in 22 years that a Prime Minister did not respond to a debate in the Lok Sabha. The Motion of Thanks was later delivered through voice note.

Alleging that the Speaker was speaking under the pressure of the ruling party, they said the Chair must remain impartial.

Also read: AI with Sanket | ‘Threat’ to Modi in Lok Sabha a security breach or evasion excuse?

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Prime Minister was “hiding behind the Speaker” and accused the government of avoiding discussion.

Opposition rights

The letter also highlighted the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly denied an opportunity to speak during the debate, calling it “unprecedented and indefensible”.

The letter also questioned the suspension of eight INDIA bloc members. Eight members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc were suspended at the behest of the ruling party and a BJP MP was permitted to speak in a vulgar and obscene manner about former prime ministers, it read.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi calls Lok Sabha speech block a blot on democracy in letter to Speaker

"When we met you, we demanded justice and the suspension of the above-mentioned BJP MP, you acknowledged that a grave mistake had occurred and asked us to return at 4 pm. Upon meeting you again, you stated that you were awaiting the government's response regarding the issue, indicating that you are no longer the decision maker in such matters," the women MPs of the party said.

Multiple adjournments

The Budget Session of the Parliament faced multiple adjournments after LoP Rahul Gandhi was barred from speaking about ex-Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir and details on the India-US interim trade pact.

Also read: Why Rahul citing Naravane’s memoir sparked Parliament showdown | Capital Beat

On Monday (February 9), Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after convening at 11 am as the standoff between Government and Opposition continues.