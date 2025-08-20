Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online money games

A bill to ban online games played with money was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 20). The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aims to curb the rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications.

The Bill seeks to ban advertisements regarding online money games and prohibit bars, banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any such games.

Provision for fine of up to Rs 1 crore

The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Also Read: Amit Shah tables 3 Bills in LS to remove PM, CMs; Oppn tears copies in protest

Bill passed by voice vote

The legislation was passed by a voice vote after being introduced by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw amid loud protests and sloganeering in the Lower House of the Parliament by Opposition MPs.

“When it comes to society, middle-class people, or a segment of industry. When it comes to society and government revenue, our prime minister has always chosen society. Never have we compromised on the interest of the society," said Vaishnaw as quoted by ANI.

He urged the Opposition to pass the Bill unanimously. However, the Opposition MP continued raising slogans as the Bill was passed by voice vote.

Also Read: Centre tables bill to ban money-based gaming, eyes e-sports boost

Terror financing issue

"Online gaming has three segments. First is e-sports, which needs strategic thinking, team building, and enhances cultural exchange. The second segment is online social games, be it Solitaire, Chess, or Sudoku. They are educative and entertaining. They are widely played," Vaishnaw said.

"There is a third segment, online money game, which is a cause of concern in society. There are people, there are families who got addicted to online money games. They lose their hard-earned money. Algorithms are sometimes such that it is different to know with whom you are playing. Algorithms are opaque,” added the Union Minister.

Also Read: Gaming bodies urge Amit Shah against bill banning real-money games

No punishment for players

He also said that many families were ruined due to online money games, and many died by suicide, adding that online money games were also being used for terror financing and money laundering.

According to an ANI report, there will be no punishment for those playing online money games. The report further stated that, as per the Bill, service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who financially support such games will face legal action.

(With agency inputs)