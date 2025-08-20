Centre tables bill to ban money-based gaming, eyes e-sports boost

The Union government on Wednesday (August 20) introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to prohibit and regulate online money-based gaming in what could be a major setback to India’s fast-growing real-money gaming sector.

The Online Gaming Prohibition and Regulation Bill, 2025, was tabled by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amid Opposition protests over electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

The bill seeks to ban online money-based games and their advertisements, prescribing imprisonment, fines, or both for those offering such platforms. It draws a clear line between money-based games and e-sports or online social games, while also calling for the promotion of the latter.

Largest contributor

A PwC India report (2024) estimates the real-money gaming (RMG) segment at about Rs 26,500 crore, making it the largest contributor to India’s online gaming industry, which is projected to double in size by 2028. Popular platforms include Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Nazara Technologies, Games24x7 and Adda52, with activity peaking during the Indian Premier League cricket season.

Dream11, the sector heavyweight valued at $8 billion, allows users to pay as little as Rs 8 to build fantasy cricket teams for prize pools running up to Rs 12 lakh. Its prominence — including sponsorship of the Indian national cricket team — has made it emblematic of the sector’s rapid rise through aggressive marketing and celebrity endorsements.

Industry reactions

The real-gaming platforms declined to The Federal’s request for a comment on the bill.

Skill-based gaming platforms, however, welcomed the legislation to distinguish their business from gambling. “India’s latest bill is a landmark moment for the entire skill-based gaming industry,” said Gaurav Verma, global general manager at Skillz.

“By separating skill-based competition from money-games and creating a dedicated regulator, the government has laid the foundation for a safer, more dynamic and growth-oriented future for gaming in India.”