Amit Shah tables 3 Bills in LS to remove PM, CMs; Oppn tears copies in protest

Amid deafening protests by Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday (August 20).

All three Bills were introduced and referred to the joint committee of both Houses of Parliament, with 21 Lok Sabha MPs to be appointed by the Speaker and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs to be appointed by the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. The Joint Committee will submit its report by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

As the Union Home Minister was introducing the three bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee along with a section of Opposition MPs tore copes of the bill and hurled them Shah. Pieces of paper can be seen falling near Shah in visuals of the Lok Sabha proceedings.

Owaisi’s charge

Amid the INDIA bloc MPs' protest in the House, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi intervened, opposing the introduction of the three Bills, dubbing them as “unconstitutional” and a bid to turn the country into a police state. He further alleged that the bill was aimed at destabilising the elected governments by creating a Gestapo-like system.

‘Bills violate Article 21 of the Constitution’

Congress MP Manish Tewari also intervened to oppose the introduction of the Bills because they violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Tewari said that the Bills violate Article 21’s due process clause, and turn the fundamental principle of jurisprudence of treating a person 'innocent until proven guilty' on its head.

He further alleged that the Bills open the door for political misuse or vindictive use of probe agencies and throw all democratic safeguards out of the window. Tewari demanded that Shah withdraw all three Bills.

Amit Shah refutes charges

RSP MP NK Premachandran also opposed the introduction of the Bills, arguing that they have been brought in haste and in violation of the Rules of Parliamentary Business.

Shah said he plans to recommend the Bills to a Parliamentary committee for further scrutiny, so the question of haste doesn't arise.

Responding to Congress MP KC Venugopal’s question whether he resigned after being arrested during his tenure as Gujarat Home Minister, Shah said that he chose the moral high ground and resigned when he was arrested in a politically motivated case.

Venugopal further alleged that the three Bills were meant to target Opposition-led governments and destabilise them.

SP’s morality dig at Shah

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also opposed the introduction of the three Bills, stating that Shah should not talk about morality when his party has a man as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra whom he had dubbed as corrupt.

Lok Sabha Speaker stops Yadav's intervention abruptly and asks Shah to move the Bills for introduction. After introducing the bills, Shah proposed to send them to a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament.

Speaker slams Opposition MPs over ruckus

Soon after reconvening at 3 pm following an adjourment due to ruckus by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla slammed the protesting MPs for disrupting proceedings when the government is trying to bring a Bill that will usher in the politics of morality. He then adjourned the House till 5 pm.