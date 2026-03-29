Puducherry 2026 elections: New party LJK faces bribery, 'B' team allegations

A newly-launched political party, LJK, is at the centre of a growing controversy, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry, facing allegations of distributing freebies and acting as a proxy for larger political interests.

Founded in December 2025 by businessman Jose Charles Martin, the party entered the political arena just months before the elections. He is the son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, who is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Even before formally launching the party, Jose Charles had begun building his presence on the ground.

For months, he carried out what he described as welfare activities through an organisation called JCM Makkal Mandram, which later transformed into LJK as elections approached.

Early entry

With its transition into a political party, LJK made ambitious promises. Jose Charles declared that the party would push for statehood for Puducherry and even transform the Union Territory into another “Singapore”.

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However, the party’s rapid rise has been accompanied by serious allegations. Independent candidate Lenin Durai has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing LJK of distributing tokens linked to freebies to influence voters.

In his complaint, Lenin Durai alleged that such actions could violate election norms and amount to bribery.

Freebies charge

According to the allegations, LJK candidates and their associates distributed tokens promising consumer goods in exchange for votes, raising concerns over inducement.Le nin Durai said, “Tokens linked to freebies were distributed to voters, which is a clear violation of election norms and amounts to bribery and undue influence.”

These claims, if proven, could constitute a breach of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant election laws.

Political angle

Beyond the freebies controversy, political critics have raised broader concerns about the intent behind LJK’s entry into politics. Some argue that the move may be linked more to business interests than governance.

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Others suggest that gaining political influence in a small Union Territory like Puducherry could make it easier to expand business operations. There are also allegations that LJK could be acting as a “B team” to indirectly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Social activist Muruganandham claimed, “LJK is a B team of BJP”, reflecting concerns among sections of political observers.

Alliance unease

The controversy has also created ripples within the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry. Observers say that the ruling All India NR Congress was not entirely comfortable with LJK’s entry into the alliance.

AINRC leaders have indicated that LJK’s inclusion came after intervention from the central leadership, with assurances that alliance dynamics would remain stable. Lakshminarayanan, speaking on the issue, indicated that discussions were held to ensure the alliance remained intact despite initial concerns.

The BJP has strongly rejected all allegations against LJK. Senior leader A. Namassivayam stated that the party is not a proxy or B team.

Also read: Why BJP's lotus blooms in Puducherry, but struggles in Tamil Nadu

He said, “LJK is not a proxy. It is a new political force with promising goals and deserves a place in the alliance.”

No clarity

Despite the mounting controversy, LJK has not responded to the allegations or offered any clarification. Repeated attempts to seek a response from the party have gone unanswered.

As Puducherry heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, the emergence of LJK has added a new dimension to the political landscape, with new players challenging established equations.

Whether LJK is a genuine alternative promising development and statehood, or a strategic player in Puducherry’s complex electoral game, remains an open question.

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