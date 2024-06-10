LIVE| PM Modi likely to hold first meeting of new Cabinet today

Narendra Modi, who was sworn in as the prime minister for a third consecutive term in a grand ceremony on Sunday (June 9), is expected to hold a meeting of his new Council of Ministers at 5 pm on Monday (June 10).

On Sunday evening, around 8,000 spectators including the general public, heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars assembled at the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Besides Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state with independent charge and 36 minsters of the state were sworn in.

There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle when President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office.

Later in the evening President Murmu hosted a banquet for the leaders of neighbouring countries attending the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP president JP Nadda also hosted a dinner for the new council of ministers in the evening.

