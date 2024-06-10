LIVE| PM Modi likely to hold first meeting of new Cabinet today
Modi along with 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge and 36 minsters of the state was sworn in on Sunday
Narendra Modi, who was sworn in as the prime minister for a third consecutive term in a grand ceremony on Sunday (June 9), is expected to hold a meeting of his new Council of Ministers at 5 pm on Monday (June 10).
On Sunday evening, around 8,000 spectators including the general public, heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars assembled at the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the swearing-in ceremony.
Besides Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state with independent charge and 36 minsters of the state were sworn in.
There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle when President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office.
Later in the evening President Murmu hosted a banquet for the leaders of neighbouring countries attending the swearing-in ceremony.
BJP president JP Nadda also hosted a dinner for the new council of ministers in the evening.
Live Updates
- 10 Jun 2024 4:52 AM GMT
Patnaik congratulates Modi for third consecutive term as PM
Odisha’s outgoing chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi for his record-equalling third term as prime minister.
“Congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the record third consecutive term. Wish you a successful tenure and best wishes to your team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May our beloved country reach new heights of development under your leadership,” Patnaik wrote on X.
- 10 Jun 2024 4:21 AM GMT
11 ministers from Rajya Sabha in new Council of Ministers
As many as eleven members of the new Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was sworn in on Sunday evening are from the Rajya Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha members represent around 15 per cent of the members in the Council of Ministers.
Among the Cabinet ministers who are Rajya Sabha members are Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri. Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia are members of Rajya Sabha but have been elected to Lok Sabha this time.
L Murugan had contested the Lok Sabha election from the Nilgiri constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes but lost to the DMK.
The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita.
- 10 Jun 2024 4:19 AM GMT
Jual Oram - BJP's tribal face in Odisha
Veteran BJP leader Jual Oram, who stands as a beacon of tribal leadership in Odisha, was inducted into the Narendra Modi 3.0 government on Sunday as a central minister.
The 63-year-old leader, hailing from Odisha's Sundargarh district, holds the distinction of being the country's first tribal affairs minister, following the establishment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He has a long political experience both as an MLA and an MP. His electoral triumphs include successive wins from the tribal-dominated Bonai assembly constituency in 1990 and 1995. The tribal leader was elected to the Lok Sabha for six terms from Sundargarh. Additionally, he became president of the BJP's Odisha unit on three occasions.
Oram emerged victorious from Sundargarh, defeating BJD's nominee and Indian Hockey player Dilip Tirkey.
- 10 Jun 2024 4:17 AM GMT
13 ministers from South find place in Modi's Cabinet
More than a dozen parliamentarians from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were inducted on Sunday in the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Modi, rewarding the BJP's coalition partners in the southern states.
JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi, who were part of the previous Cabinet, were among those who took oath. Union Minister of State in the previous Modi government, Shobha Karandlaje, and former minister in the state government V Somanna -- both from BJP -- were also sworn in.
Two TDP MPs -- K Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani -- along with BJP's Srinivasa Varma were inducted from Andhra Pradesh. From Kerala, Suresh Gopi, the lone BJP Lok Sabha MP in the state, and senior party leader George Kurian became ministers for the first time. Kurian's inclusion despite not being an MP is seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the Christian community.
BJP leaders from Telangana -- Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar -- were also included in the Modi 3.0 government. From Tamil Nadu, L Murugan was included as Minister of State in the new government.
- 10 Jun 2024 3:59 AM GMT
From lawyers to MBA degree holders: Modi's new cabinet mix of professionals
Among the 30 cabinet ministers, six are lawyers, three are MBA degree holders and 10 post-graduates, making it an eclectic mix of professionals.
Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh are among those who possess master's degrees.
As many as six who hold law degrees include cabinet ministers Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.
The ministers who are post-graduates are Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr Virendra Kumar, Mansukh Mandviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Devi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Six ministers are graduates -- Manohar Lal, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, Pralhad Joshi and Giriraj Singh.
- 10 Jun 2024 3:56 AM GMT
UP, Bihar, Maharashtra bag most ministerial berths
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar appear to have got the maximum representation in Modi's new council of ministers, while assembly poll-bound Maharashtra also found a significant presence.
Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members, 80, to the Lok Sabha, has got nine ministerial berths, which includes one Cabinet, while Bihar has bagged four cabinet berths out of a total of eight ministers from the state.
Maharashtra has six ministerial berths, including two Cabinet ministers, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have five members each in the council of ministers that was sworn in on Sunday.
Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have three ministerial berths each. Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have two ministerial berths in the council of ministers.