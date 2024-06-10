The Federal
Modi cabinet - The Federal
x
The prime minister allocated the portfolios to all the 71 ministers who were sworn-in along with him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. | File photo

Modi 3.0 ministry takes charge: Here's the complete list of ministers

Opting for continuity over change, PM Modi has made no change in the major portfolios as Amit Shah has again been named as the Union Home Minister

The Federal
10 Jun 2024 2:43 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-06-10 15:16:04)

A day after taking oath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 10) allocated the portfolios to all the 71 ministers who were sworn-in along with him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Opting for continuity over change, PM Modi has made no change in the major portfolios as Amit Shah has again been named as the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh Union Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister and S Jaishankar Union Minister for External Affairs.

Following is the list of cabinet ministers with their portfolios:

Prime Minister

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

CABINET MINISTERS

1.

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Defence.

2.

Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation.

3.

Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

4.

JP Nadda

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of Rural Development.

6.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs.

7.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs.

8.

Manohar Lal Khattar

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and

Minister of Power.

9.

H. D. Kumaraswamy

Minister of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of Steel.

10.

Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry.

11.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Education.

12.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

13.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

14.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

15.

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

16.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Minister of Civil Aviation.

17.

Pralhad Joshi

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

18.

Jual Oram

Minister of Tribal Affairs.

19.

Shri Giriraj Singh

Minister of Textiles.

20.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways;

Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

21.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

22.

Bhupender Yadav

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

23.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Culture; and

Minister of Tourism.

24.

Annpurna Devi

Minister of Women and Child Development

25.

Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of Minority Affairs.

26.

Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

27.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Labour and Employment; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

28.

G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines.

29.

Chirag Paswan

Minister of Food Processing Industries.

30.

C R Patil

Minister of Jal Shakti.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1.

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

2.

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space.

3.

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

4.

Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

5.

Jayant Chaudhary

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE

1.

Jitin Prasada

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

2.

Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

3.

Pankaj Chaudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

4.

Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

5.

Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6.

Ram Nath Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

7.

Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8.

Anupriya Patel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

9.

V. Somanna

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

10.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

11.

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

12.

Sobha Karandlaje

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

13.

Kirtivardhan Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

14.

B. L. Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

15.

Shantanu Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

16.

Suresh Gopi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

17.

Dr. L. Murugan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

18.

Ajay Tamta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

19.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

20.

Kamlesh Paswan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

21.

Bhagirath Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

22.

Satish Chandra Dubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

23.

Sanjay Seth

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

24.

Ravneet Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

25.

Durgadas Uikey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

26.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse

Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

27.

Sukanta Majumdar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

28.

Savitri Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

29.

Tokhan Sahu

Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

30.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

31.

Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

32.

Harsh Malhotra

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

33.

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

34.

Murlidhar Mohol

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

35.

George Kurian

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

36.

Pabitra Margherita

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.


Narendra Modicabinet ministers
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick