LIVE | Modi takes oath as PM again; all eyes on NDA's 'khichdi' cabinet

Narendra Modi has been sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu as the Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi is on high alert as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have also been invited to the ceremony. Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are also attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Celebrities including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are in Delhi to attend the ceremony.

Over 70 ministers are likely to take oath, with around 30 of them being Cabinet ministers, said media reports.



Watch the swearing-in ceremony live here.

Read the updates on June 9's swearing in ceremony below.