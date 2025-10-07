‘God made me do it, no regrets,' says lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Monday (October 6), said that he neither regrets his actions nor will he apologise for adding that God made him do it.

‘Felt hurt by CJI’s remarks’

Kishore, speaking to ANI on Tuesday ( October 7), said that he felt hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho’s Javari temple. He alleged that while dismissing the petition, the CJI made fun of it, saying that the petitioner should go and pray to the deity for the restoration of the statue.

Kishore referred to cases against “members of a community” for occupying the Railway’s land in Haldwani, claiming that when an attempt was made to remove the encroachers, the Supreme Court stayed the procedure.

Refers to Nupur Sharma’s case

“I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the Chief Justice's court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying, 'Go pray to the idol to restore its head'. While we see that when there are cases against other religions like Raliways' land in Haldwani was occupied by a particular community. When an attempt was made to remove this, the Supreme Court put a stay on it three years ago,” said Kishore as quoted by ANI.

“In Nupur Sharma's case, the court said, 'You have ruined the atmosphere'. When there are matters related to the Sanatan dharma, be it Jallikatu or the height of the Dahi Handi, Supreme Court's orders have hurt me,” he added.

‘Not under influence of any substance’

Elaborating further, Kishore said that when he resorted to the act, he was neither under the influence of any substance nor did he have any regrets, adding that God made him do it.

"If you do not want to provide relief, at least do not make fun of it. It was an injustice that the petition was dismissed. However, I am against violence, but you should think about why a common man who is not affiliated with any group took such a step,” he said.

“It is not that I was under the influence of a substance; it was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful and I have no regrets... I have not done anything, God made me do it,” added Kishore.

Questions Bar Council’s suspension order

Kishore further alleged that his suspension by the Bar Council was in violation of the laws, arguing that as per Section 35 of the Advocates Act, under which he has been suspended, requires a disciplinary committee to be constituted, which will send him a notice, and he will reply.

“But the Bar Council has flouted the rules in my case. Now, I have to return the fee of my clients,” he said, adding “I am not going to apologise, God made me do this, if he wishes I go to jail, or I am hanged, it is his wish."