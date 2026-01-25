Today’s news LIVE: Jan 25 | New high-speed rail network for Kerala soon?
- 25 Jan 2026 2:41 PM IST
India, EU to announce conclusion of FTA negotiations on Jan 27
India and the European Union are set to announce on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations and finalisation of a free trade agreement, which is aimed at boosting economic ties between the two regions amid disruptions in global trade due to US tariffs, an official said.
The pact is nearing the finishing line after 18 years. The talks started in 2007.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has termed this free trade agreement (FTA) "mother of all deals" the country has signed so far.
The conclusion of talks for the agreement will be announced in the India-EU (European Union) Summit here, the official said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed here on January 24 for a four-day visit. President of the European Council Antonio Costa and von der Leyen will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27.
While India and the 27-nation bloc EU will announce closure of FTA talks this week, it will be signed after legal vetting of the text on a mutually agreed date. Implementation of the deal may take some time as it requires approval of the EU parliament. In India, it requires the nod of the Union cabinet only.
- 25 Jan 2026 2:40 PM IST
Tejashwi named RJD working president at national executive meeting
RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav was on Sunday named the working president of the party at its national executive meeting here.
Yadav’s elevation comes after the RJD’s drubbing in the recent assembly polls, which the 'Mahagathbandhan' had fought with the 36-year-old leader as its chief ministerial candidate.
In a post on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal said the decision, which makes clear the line of succession in the party, was taken at its national executive meeting, which was attended by Yadav, Prasad and other senior leaders.
Yadav’s eldest sister and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, who was said to be eying that party post, was also present at the meeting.
Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, is currently the leader of the opposition in the assembly.
He had, on Saturday, appeared confident of his elevation in the party, as he had told workers at the RJD office that he was thinking of revamping the party structure from the booth level.
- 25 Jan 2026 2:37 PM IST
2026 polls not just election, but 'democratic battle': Vijay
TVK chief Vijay on Sunday characterised the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a high-stakes "democratic battle" rather than a mere electoral contest, asserting his party's unique position to challenge established political powers.
"What is going to happen now is not just an election; it is a democratic battle. You are the commanders who are going to lead this democratic battle," Vijay told a gathering of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres here.
The actor-turned-politician declared that only TVK has the guts and attitude to take on the 'evil force' that is ruling right now and the 'corrupt force' that has previously governed the state--obvious references to the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, respectively.
"Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties," said Vijay. He also emphasised the core mission of his political entry, stating, "we are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm".
- 25 Jan 2026 2:01 PM IST
Pakistan, Bangladesh foreign ministers commit to build closer ties
Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday (January 24) spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Touhid Hossain and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to build closer ties in various fields, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.
The Foreign Office said the two leaders, in a telephonic conversation, reviewed Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations, including trade and economic cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration across multiple sectors.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the current regional and international developments and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to advance shared interests and promote regional peace and prosperity, the statement added.Pakistan and Bangladesh have been working to rebuild their frayed ties after years of tension during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.
- 25 Jan 2026 1:58 PM IST
Bengal minister Shashi Panja receives SIR notice
West Bengal minister Shashi Panja on Sunday (January 25) said she has received a notice under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and alleged that the exercise was being carried out "in haste and without adequate preparation".
Panja, the minister for women and child development, also claimed that her name was figured on the voters' list in 2002 when the last SIR was conducted in the state, and asserted that the notice was served as she was marked "unmapped". "My name was on the 2002 voter list. I have submitted all documents during the SIR process, yet my name is showing as unmapped. This is certainly not my fault. This (the notice) was my reward," she said.
TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya also said that he and his family members had received the SIR notices.
"There were no shortcomings in the details we had submitted, and our names had also featured in the 2002 list," he claimed.
- 25 Jan 2026 1:50 PM IST
CPI (M) flags concern over 26 lakh voter additions in Kerala
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday (January 25) said he has written to the Chief Electoral Officer expressing concern over a large number of people being included in the voters’ lists.
Speaking to reporters, he said issues have emerged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related to voter inclusion.
Govindan said the list of applicants seeking inclusion in the voters’ list has not been published on the website and copies have not been provided to political parties.
"As per Election Commission details, around 26 lakh people have been included in the voters’ list. It is doubtful how such a large number of voters are being added when their details cannot be verified," he said.He alleged that more than 20,000 voters are being included in each constituency. "On verification, we suspect that some moves are being made deliberately," he said.
- 25 Jan 2026 1:43 PM IST
15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants pushed back from Assam
Fifteen illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been pushed back from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
He said the state government will continue to act tough against infiltrators. "Assam doesn't do late-night parties, only late-night returns. That's exactly what happened as 15 illegal Bangladeshis were smoothly escorted back to Bangladesh by our alert forces," Sarma said in an X post on Saturday night.
"Remember, you come at your own terms and leave on our terms. Borders alert. Law on duty. Great job," he added.
The chief minister, however, did not specify from which district the infiltrators were sent back.
The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation.
- 25 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
Three killed and 15 injured as private buses collide near Melur
Three persons, including two women, were killed and over 15 others injured after a private omnibus rammed into a stationary bus on the Trichy–Madurai National Highway near Pallapatti in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
According to police, a Chennai–Madurai private bus had stopped near a roadside tea stall when another private omnibus, travelling from Chennai to Marthandam, lost control and crashed into the rear of the parked vehicle. The impact killed Kanagaranjitham (65), Sudarshan (23) and an unidentified woman on the spot.
Local residents assisted in rescue operations, and the injured were shifted to government hospitals in Melur and Madurai using 108 ambulances and private vehicles.
Police led by Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sivakumar reached the spot to clear traffic, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether driver fatigue or overspeeding caused the crash.
- 25 Jan 2026 7:40 AM IST
US cops shoot man dead amid immigration protests
Federal officers in the US shot dead a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He called on President Donald Trump to end the crackdown in his state.
The man, later identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, reportedly had a firearm with two magazines. The shooting came amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the January 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good. It later turned out that he was a lawful gun owner with a permit.
His family members said Pretti was an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration who cared deeply about people and was upset by President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in his city.
- 25 Jan 2026 7:36 AM IST
Hinduism not name of particular worship system, but way of living together: Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (January 24) underlined the importance of ‘unity in diversity’ during a closed-door interaction with tribal groups in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Interacting with them, Bhagwat said Hinduism is not the name of a particular worship system, but a way of living together.
"India’s identity is rooted in unity in diversity. While methods of worship may differ, the core civilisational values remain the same. After decades of experience and reflection, it has become clear that society must work collectively, because despite all diversities, we are essentially one," an RSS statement quoted Bhagwat as saying.
He explained that the term ‘Hindu’ emerged later, but its essence lies in jal (water), jungle (forests), and kheti (agriculture).
The Vedas and Upanishadic philosophy originated from this relationship with nature, and the Atharvaveda reflects ideas of respect for diversity – where Mother Earth nourishes all beings and all languages are honoured, the RSS chief said.
Representatives from various tribal groups raised several issues including religious conversion, alleged flaws in the PESA rules, delisting and cultural identity during 'Janjatiya Samvad' event.
Addressing tribal issues, Bhagwat said the problems of Adivasi society are problems of the entire nation.
"Sarna is a form of worship and not a separate religion, cautioning that division would lead to fragmentation. Hinduism is not the name of a particular worship system but a way of living together," Bhagwat said, according to the statement.
He said Vanvasi communities serve as trustees of forests and land, and their consent, participation, and accountability are essential.
"Tribal populations differ across states, but their challenges are interconnected," Bhagwat said.
He assured that tribal concerns would be communicated to the prime minister, and efforts would be made to find solutions.