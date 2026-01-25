Congress refutes rumours of CPI(M) approaching Shashi Tharoor for defection

In the midst of growing speculation in political circles, top Congress sources have firmly denied reports that MP Shashi Tharoor has been approached by the CPI(M) or is considering any move to defect.



Also read | Never violated party line, unapologetic over Op Sindoor stand: Shashi Tharoor

“There is no basis for these reports. As far as our information goes, Shashi Tharoor will not take such a risk at this point. I don’t know anything about the CPM approaching him. I just heard it on TV channels. How can the CPM approach him when they have constantly portrayed him as a BJP stooge in the Congress?” a senior Congress leader told The Federal.

Dubai trip fuels speculation

The chatter stems from entirely source-based reports suggesting that the CPI(M) may have initiated discussions with Tharoor via a Dubai-based businessman as an intermediary. While these reports have gained traction on social media and some news channels, none of the claims have been independently verified.

The speculation intensified after Tharoor flew to Dubai directly from the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), having skipped a scheduled meeting with the Congress high command. He is also expected to miss Tuesday’s meeting of the state election committee. The sequence of events has fuelled media conjecture about his political intentions.

Tharoor denies media rumours

Tharoor, who was actively engaged in the KLF over the last four days, addressed the matter from Kozhikode, stressing his prior commitments and adherence to party protocol. “I skipped the high command meeting because of a prior commitment to attend the Kerala Literature Festival, for which I had already given my word and informed the party leadership in advance. I will convey whatever I have to say directly to the leadership. Some media reports are correct, others are not, and I will not air my views before the media,” he said.

Congress sources indicate that the ongoing speculation is largely based on misunderstandings regarding Tharoor’s absence from the Mahapanchayat event, where he reportedly felt snubbed by party leadership, specifically by Rahul Gandhi. Reports suggested that Tharoor was asked to cut short his speech and did not receive what he considered a proper greeting from the party leadership.

Party confident of resolution

Despite the speculation, senior party officials have expressed confidence that any issues will be resolved internally. “Rahul Gandhi will personally call Shashi Tharoor, and the matters will be settled amicably. There is no question of any defection,” a source within the Congress senior leadership told The Federal. Tharoor’s office, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped on the reports of outside approaches or ongoing discussions.



Also read | Why Shashi Tharoor will skip key Congress meeting on Kerala polls

Political observers feel that while Tharoor has occasionally voiced concerns within the party, he has consistently stayed aligned with Congress’s positions and electoral strategies. Any speculation about defections at this stage appears premature, especially given his high profile in the state and national party structures.

Congress sources emphasise that the party is closely monitoring the situation but stresses that internal processes and direct communication between Tharoor and the leadership remain the preferred channels for resolving any grievances.