After ‘biggest fugitives of India’ post, Lalit Modi apologises for ‘hurting feelings’

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Lalit Modi, has apologised for a statement made by him at a birthday party he threw for former liquor baron Vijay Mallya in London, where he called both of them “the two biggest fugitives of India.”

Also read: Vijay Mallya’s return: Action will be taken, says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had expressed its displeasure, strongly objecting to Modi’s remarks, and clarified that legal procedures are in progress to bring the duo back to face the law in India.

The controversial video

Lalit Modi shared a video on his Instagram account, the second one from the event, in which he brazenly referred to himself and Vijay Mallya as the “two biggest fugitives from India”, captioning it: “Let me do something to break the internet again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.”

The swanky and high-profile birthday party was reportedly held at Lalit Modi’s residence in Belgrave Square, in central London for Mallya.

Also read: Viral video shows Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya sing 'I Did It My Way' in London

Mallya turned 70 on December 18, and is the former owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines and previously owned Bengaluru’s IPL franchise. Both he and Lalit Modi have been accused of alleged financial impropriety, which they have both denied.

Foot-in-mouth apology

Days after the post received public ire online with several people accusing him and Mallya of mocking the Indian system, the MEA responded with its objections to the controversial video.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are committed to bringing back the fugitives, and we have been in touch with the countries for their return, and processes are on. As you know, many of these cases involve multiple layers of legal procedures.”

Also read: Mallya interview: A fact check, his version of truth and what he leaves out

Right after that, Lalit Modi posted on his X account and said, “I apologise if I have hurt anyone[‘s] feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies.”

Following his apology, the MEA has not issued any further statements on the matter.