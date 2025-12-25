Vijay Mallya’s return: ‘Action Will Be Taken’, says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Union Minister of State, External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Thursday (December 25) called for the swift return of fugitive businessman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya, asserting that stringent action would be taken against him.

Speaking to reporters in Gonda, Singh said that such people flee the country out of fear. He also made an implied reference to Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, stating that even terrorists have been extradited.

"Action will be taken. Such people flee the country out of fear," said Singh. "No one would have imagined that even terrorists could be extradited, but one of them was brought back," he added as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

‘Return to India’: Bombay HC to Mallya

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court directed Mallya to return to India, warning that his plea challenging the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act would not be heard unless he submits to the court’s jurisdiction.

Also Read: Is stage set for Vijay Mallya's return to India?

The observation was made on Tuesday while the court was hearing petitions filed by the liquor baron, who is wanted in India in connection with cases of alleged fraud and money laundering.

‘Two biggest fugitives’

The issue of Mallya’s return gained renewed attention after a video surfaced on social media showing him attending a private birthday gathering in London alongside fellow fugitive Lalit Modi.

Also Read: Mallya interview: A fact check, his version of truth and what he leaves out

Mallya, who turned 70 on December 18, was seen in the video smiling and celebrating with friends, including his partner Pinky Lalwani. Lalit Modi later shared the clip online, drawing sharp reactions.

In the video, Lalit Modi appeared to make a remark referring to himself and Mallya as the “two biggest fugitives” of India. He also captioned the post with a message suggesting it was meant to provoke public attention, a move that quickly triggered criticism from social media users, reported NDTV.

The backdrop

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since 2016. Extradition proceedings against him are currently at an advanced stage. He was declared a fugitive economic offender in January 2019 by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Mallya left India in March 2016 after defaulting on multiple loan repayments.