Controversy’s child? Not just Shinde, Kamra has ruffled quite a few feathers in past

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, who is facing massive backlash, multiple FIRs and police summons for his ‘traitor’ jibe at Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is no stranger to controversies.

Be it his famous feud with senior journalist Arnab Goswami or dare to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to denounce “Nathuram Godse”, Kamra has stirred the hornet’s nest, not once, but many times over with his political comic acts.

Here's a look back at Kamra’s journey and the controversies that have marked his career.

Judging the judges

Kamra first hit judicial nerves in 2020 with his infamous ‘middle-finger’ post on X aimed at then chief justice of India, SA Bobde. He followed it up with sharp jabs at Justice DY Chandrachud for granting bail to Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.

In another post, he branded the apex court a “Brahmin-Baniya affair” and shared a morphed Supreme Court photo with a saffron flag. These posts led to multiple contempt notices against the comic. Kamra, however, refused to apologise, asserting that his jokes could not shake the judiciary’s foundations.

Flight ban fiasco

In January 2020, Kamra confronted Goswami mid-flight, calling him a "coward" and questioning his journalistic ethics.

The fallout was swift: IndiGo banned Kamra for six months (later reduced), and other airlines followed suit.

Suspended from X

In May 2020, Kamra sparked controversy after sharing an edited video of a seven-year-old boy singing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Germany.

In the altered version, the original song was replaced with 'Mehengayi Daayan' from the film Peepli Live.

The boy’s father accused Kamra of politicising his son’s gesture, prompting the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to intervene and request the video’s removal.

Kamra later took down the post, clarifying that his intent was not to ridicule the child.

Fallout with VHP

In September 2022, after his show in Gurugram was cancelled following threats from the VHP and Bajrang Dal, Kamra penned an open letter to the former.

He urged the VHP to denounce Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, as a way to prove its commitment to opposing terrorism and upholding Hindu values.

Kamra also challenged the organisation to produce any evidence that he had insulted the Hindu religion, clarifying that his satire was “aimed at the government, not at religious beliefs."

Fighting IT law

In 2023, Kamra challenged the Union government’s amendments to the IT Rules, which empowered a fact-checking body to label news as fake. He joined several media associations in arguing that the move violated free speech.

A tie-breaker Bombay High Court verdict eventually went in his favour in 2024, with the judge recognising satire and stand-up as vital democratic tools.

‘Gaddar’ dig at Shinde

Kamra’s latest show 'Naya Bharat' featured a parody song calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shinde a “gaddar” (traitor). Shiv Sena workers responded by vandalising The Habitat venue where Kamra’s show was shot.

Kamra’s remark drew sharp backlash from Maharashtra leaders, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a public apology and promising action.