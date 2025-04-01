Artists can either sell their soul or wither in silence: Kunal Kamra

New Delhi/Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday shared a five-point post on X titled "How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide" in which he criticised the violent outrage against his recent show and said artists can either sell their soul or wither in silence.

Kamra's video "Naya Bharat", released on his YouTube channel last week, led to massive political controversy over his traitor comment seen to be against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sainiks destroyed the venue where Kamra shot the comedy show. The stand-up comic faces three FIRs in Mumbai and is currently in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, he put out a post slamming the way he is being hounded by authorities. "'How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide' 1) Outrage - just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work.

2) Outrage more- until private and corporate gigs dry up 3) Outrage louder -so big venues won't take risk.

4) Outrage violently - until even the smallest spaces shut their doors 5) Summon their audience for questioning - turning art into a crime scene," he posted on X.

According to Kamra, an artist is left with only two choices under such circumstances. "Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet or wither in silence. This isn't just a playbook, it's a political weapon. A silencing machine," he wrote.

There were reports that audience members who attended Kamra's show were sent notice to appear before the police. However, a police official denied that this was so.

"This is wrong information," the official told PTI.

Kamra, known for his anti-establishment views, has refused to apologise for his over 40-minute video that has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

The comedian failed to appear before Khar police in the case registered against him. On Monday, a team went to his Mahim home to check his availability.

The comedian later took a jibe at the police saying the visit was a waste of time and public resources as he had not been living there for the past 10 years.

In a post on X, Kamra said, "Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time & public resources." Kamra was supposed to appear before Khar police during the day, an official said, adding that it was the second time he was summoned.

Last week, three FIRs against him -- at Nashik Rural, Jalgaon and Nashik (Nandgaon) -- were transferred to Khar police station where a case has already been registered on the complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)