Amid death threats, Kamra moves Madras HC for anticipatory bail

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Madras High Court, seeking transit anticipatory bail regarding an FIR lodged against him after his parody song allegedly targetting Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The zero FIR, charging Kamra with public mischief and defamation, was filed after a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel and later transferred to the police station at Khar in Mumbai.

Kamra, a known critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), approached the Madras High Court as he is a resident of Tamil Nadu's Villupuram town.

Mumbai Police summon Kamra

The development came a day after the Mumbai Police told Kamra to appear before it on March 31. He was first asked to show up on Tuesday (March 25), but he sought seven days’ time.

Offended by Kamra's parody, Shiv Sena supporters vandalised the Habitat Club in Mumbai where he had performed.

The police arrested 12 Shiv Sena activists for the mayhem. They were given bail hours later.

Death threats

Kamra's counsel said the stand-up comedian, who is now said to be in Puducherry, was receiving death threats.

Kamra has received any number of messages saluting him for his bravery and performance. Some fans have also sent him money and vowed to finance him if he ends up fighting a legal battle.

His parody did not take any name but it was widely said that his target was Shinde, who split from the Shiv Sena led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to align with the BJP. Kamra has refused to apologise over his show.