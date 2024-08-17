Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors begin 24-hour nationwide strike; emergency care will continue

The 24-hour nationwide strike by doctors called for by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and to demand justice for the victim began at 6 am on Saturday (August 17).

The strike will affect the delivery of non-emergency medical services, including outpatient services (OPDs) and elective surgeries in both public and private hospitals where modern-medicine doctors are employed.

However, essential medical services like emergency care and critical treatments will continue to operate.

IMA’s demands

- A comprehensive and timely investigation into the incident that will result in the identification and punishment of the person or persons involved in the rape and murder.

- Appropriate and dignified compensation to the victim’s family.

- Similar action for the perpetrators of the vandalism in RG Kar Hospital during the early hours of August 15.

- An overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, including 36-hour shifts and safe places to rest.

- A central law to prevent violence against medical professionals at workplaces.

- Security protocols at hospitals to be “no less than that of an airport”. Hospitals to be declared as safe zones with CCTVs and higher deployment of security personnel.

Medical student organisations like the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) have joined the nationwide strike.

There have been protests and candle marches by junior doctors at different cities across the country calling for justice and for measures to be put in place to prevent such crimes in the future.

After a ruling by the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case. A CBI officer on Friday (August 16) said they had identified at least 30 suspects and had started interrogating them.