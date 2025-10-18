Khawaja Asif warns Afghanistan of ‘heavy price’ for terror

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stern warning to Afghanistan, threatening to exact a heavy price from wherever terrorism originated against his country. He also doubled down on his allegation, claiming that Afghanistan was acting as a "proxy of India". He made the remarks on Friday (October 17).

Asif’s comments came as the deadline for the 48-hour ceasefire ended at 6 pm local time. However, media reports said that the ceasefire was extended as representatives of the two sides were set to meet in Doha, Qatar, to find a solution to the current tension.

‘Pak can no longer maintain ties with Kabul’

"Pakistan can no longer afford to maintain relations with Kabul as it did in the past," Asif said in a social media post. He asked all Afghans living in Pakistan to go back to their country, adding that Pakistan’s resources belong to its own people.

“All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government/caliphate in Kabul...Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis," he said.

"Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources,” added Asif.

Asif said that Pakistan was done with sending protest notes and delegations to Kabul and warned of exacting a heavy price.

"There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

‘Afghanistan is a proxy of India’

Asif further alleged that Afghanistan has become a "proxy of India" and is conspiring against Pakistan along with New Delhi and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India's lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land,” he said.

Asif reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness and capability to defend itself in the face of further aggression from Kabul.

‘Ready to fulfil Taliban's wish for war’

On Wednesday, Asif said that Pakistan is ready to fulfil the Afghan Taliban's wish for war if the group wants conflict.

Speaking on a Samaa TV programme, Asif said Pakistan "remains ready for any aggression; no one should harbour doubt". He also said Pakistan faces two fronts and that an internal front could also arise against the state.

On Friday, Asif shared a detailed review of Pakistan's efforts for peace and to counter infiltration from Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power in 2021.

(With agency inputs)