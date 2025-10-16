Khawaja Asif alleges India’s role in Pakistan-Afghanistan clash

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has alleged India’s involvement in his country’s recent military clash with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as he welcomed the prospect of US President Donald Trump’s intervention in Islamabad’s conflict with Kabul.

‘Afghanistan fighting a proxy war on India’s behalf’

Speaking to GeoTV, Asif expressed apprehension over how long the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan would hold, alleging that the Taliban government was "fighting a proxy war" on India’s behalf.

As for Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's maiden visit to India, the Pakistani Defence Minister said that it remains to be seen what plan he has brought with him.

"I have my doubts if the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the (Afghan) Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi... Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi," said Asif, reported India Today.

"Muttaqi (Taliban foreign minister) is back after a week-long trip to India. It remains to be seen what plan he has brought along with him," added the Pakistani Defence Minister.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour border ceasefire

Welcomes prospect of Trump’s intervention

Lauding Trump’s peace-making efforts, Asif said that any such intervention by the US President would be welcomed by Pakistan. Elaborating further, Asif said that unlike most other US Presidents who were responsible for wars, Trump was the first President who stopped wars.

Asif further stated that while in the last 15 to 20 years, the US had “sponsored wars”, Trump was the first President negotiating peace deals.

"I think presidents in America have been responsible for wars. This is the first president (Trump) who has stopped wars. In the last 15-20 years, the US has sponsored wars, and he (Trump) is the first president to negotiate peace. If he wants to look into the Pakistan-Afghanistan war, he is most welcome," said Asif.

Earlier, Trump, during the Gaza peace summit, indicated that he might intervene in the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. "I hear there is a war now between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back - I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," said Trump.

Also Read: Pak-Afghan forces clash again on border, dozens killed

Pakistan- Afghanistan ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 15) announced a 48-hour border ceasefire, following fresh clashes along their shared border. According to Pakistani authorities, the agreement was reached with mutual consent. During this truce, both parties pledged to engage in constructive talks to resolve tensions.

The ceasefire followed recent “precision strikes” by Pakistani forces in Kandahar and Kabul that reportedly killed dozens of combatants. Pakistan defended the strikes as retaliation for Taliban aggression, while Afghanistan denied allegations that its territory was being used as a staging ground for attacks.

The border area has been a flashpoint due to repeated incidents involving the Taliban and the designated militant group Tehreek‑e‑Taliban Pakistan.