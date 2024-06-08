Kharge at CWC meeting: Lok Sabha verdict ‘decisive rejection’ of Modi’s politics

The BJP’s failure to win the Lok Sabha battle amounts to “a rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarisation” pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday (June 8).

But Kharge told an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi that the party also needs to introspect about the failure to do well in some places including where the party is now in power.

Kharge made the comments as the Congress leadership began critical discussions on the electoral outcome to chalk out its future strategy after bagging 99 seats and getting the support of two more winners.

Anti-BJP verdict

After the staggered elections returned a hung Lok Sabha, Kharge said that people “have spoken against the dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of the” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is a decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years. Its rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarization.” He noted that the Congress saw an increase in the Lok Sabha seats dominated by the Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class and minority voters as well as in rural areas.

Urban areas

“Going forward, we have to make our presence felt in urban areas as well,” he said, hinting where the Congress needs to focus its energy in the coming times. “While we celebrate the revival, we should pause a little as in some states we have not performed to our abilities and expectations. Further, we could not repeat our performance in states where we had previously done well in Vidhan Sabha elections and formed the government.” This was a reference to Congress-ruled Karnataka, where the Congress won just nine of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, and Himachal Pradesh where the BJP won all the parliamentary seats.

Sonia, Rahul

Kharge also acknowledge the usefulness of the alliances with other parties and thanked civil society groups, farmers and the independent media for backing the anti-Modi sentiments in the elections.

In attendance were leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi besides leaders from across the country.

The party will analyse its electoral performance and suggest measures to further strengthen the organisation.

CPP meeting

A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) comprising all newly-elected MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be held in Delhi on Saturday evening, party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected as CPP Chairperson.

The Congress has emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha, improving its tally to 99 from 52 in the 2019 elections.