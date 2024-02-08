Kerala protests in Delhi ‘to preserve India’s federal structure’; DMK, AAP, NC join in

Leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged at protest against the Union government at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday (February 8). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief minister Bhagwat Mann, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, and DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and Palanivel Thiagarajan also took part in the protest, along with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja. No North-South divide Speaking at the protest, Pinarayi accused the central government of not giving states their due share of taxes, and using governors in Opposition-ruled states to disrupt the functioning of the governments. He also dismissed the suggestion that protests will promote a North-South divide, and said they were there to ensure that the interests of people of the state are seen to. “We have all come together to register our strong protest against this and to preserve the federal structure of India. Today, we are marking the beginning of a renewed fight that would herald a dawn of ensuring equitable treatment of the states,” he said. “Over the years, the Union has been making laws that encroach upon the states’ powers and duties in several sectors, even on law and order,” he said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during LDF's protest at Jantar Mantar on Feb 8 | PTI

‘Union over States’ mentality Vijayan said that in Opposition-ruled states, governors are acting at the “behest” of the Union government and disrupting the state government’s work. “The ‘Union over States’ mentality is being reflected in how the Governors across Opposition-ruled states are functioning. Constitutionally, Governors are to exercise their duties on the advice of the state Cabinets. However, we are seeing this phenomenon of Governors in Opposition-ruled states acting at the behest of the powers that appointed them, i.e., the Union government,” he said. “We have seen gubernatorial excesses in Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and so on. In many states, including Kerala, we have seen Governors trying to overreach their Constitutional mandate by meddling with the autonomy of the Legislature,” he said. “Saving federalism” Vijayan also said their protest was to save federalism in the country. “This is a democratic protest against discrimination against states. Taking into account interest of our people, we can’t be quiet. All these issues need to be addressed in such a way that India flourishes in a union of states, not union over states,” he said. “Centre waging war against states” Speaking at the protest site, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of waging a war against state governments led by Opposition parties. “Opposition parties represent 70 crore people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the Opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the Opposition governments,” Kejriwal said. He added, “It is depriving them of valid funds, obstructing work through Governors and LGs. They are also harassing them by using central agencies to arrest Opposition leaders.” He said the protesters were not “here to beg or ask for anything for our families.” “I have come here to ask for the right of 2 crore people. If you do not give us funds, how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development?” the AAP National Convener said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan being greeted by NC President Farooq Abdullah during LDF's protest at Jantar Mantar on Feb 8 as CPI General Secretary D Raja looks on | PTI

“Agencies used to frame Opposition leaders” Citing Punjab’s instance, he said the state government had to go to the Supreme Court for the release of rural development funds. The governors are meddling with state subjects in Opposition-ruled states, and agencies like ED are being used to frame Opposition leaders, he alleged. “They have arrested (former Jharkhand CM) Hemant Soren; now they can arrest even me. They can arrest anyone and send him jail to topple a government. “I want to ask BJP not to be arrogant. A time can come when we will be there (in power) and you will be here (in Opposition) and the same laws can come to haunt you,” Kejriwal said. ‘Black shirt’ demonstration by TN leaders In the morning, Tamil Nadu’s DMK, led by MP and senior leader TR Baalu, and Congress MPs staged a “black shirt” demonstration near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to protest against the Centre over “non-allocation” of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the Interim Budget 2024-25. “The first aim is to see that flood relief fund is released immediately as promised by Home Minister Amit Shah. He promised that it will be done before January 27, but nothing is happening,” said Baalu at the protest site. The DMK accused the saffron party-led dispensation at the Centre of “partiality” as Tamil Nadu was not appropriately funded to tackle the situation arising out of damage caused by the recent cyclone, rains, and flood.

#WATCH | DMK MPs in Parliament protest against Central government over 'financial injustice' with Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/bnIzxocgcN — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024