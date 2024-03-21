Karti Chidambaram took bribe to ensure visas for Chinese workers: ED

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took Rs 50 lakh as bribe to get approvals from the Union home ministry to secure visas for Chinese employees of a company setting up a power plant in Punjab, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged on Thursday (March 21).

The agency claimed that an aide allegedly helped to invest the bribe money into a company where Chidambaram, now 52, was a director and had control.

The ED made the charges in a chargesheet filed against the Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu and others, including aide and accountant S Bhaskararaman, and a firm promoted by Chidambaram, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd. Among others charged in the case is the firm where the Chinese workers were deployed -- Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi took cognisance of the complaint on March 19. It has summoned all the accused including Chidambaram to appear before it on April 15.

Modus operandi

The ED said Chidambaram took the illegal gratification through Bhaskararaman for getting the approval for reuse of Chinese visas when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union Home Minister.

According to the agency, Rs 50 lakh was paid by cheque to an entry operator in the garb of fictitious services. The entry operator in turn paid Rs 50 lakh cash to Bhaskararaman, who invested this cash in the company linked to Chidambaram, it alleged.

Karti’s denial

The ED claimed that the value of Rs 50 lakh so invested increased to Rs 1.59 crore, which is the "proceeds of crime" as per the PMLA provisions.

Karti Chidambaram has denied the allegations hurled at him and denied facilitating even a single Chinese national in their visa process. He has said that the case was an attempt to target his father P Chidambaram, a prominent leader of the Congress party, through him.