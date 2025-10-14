Javed Akhtar slams Taliban minister's reception in India, says he 'hangs his head in shame'

Lyricist, screenwriter, and poet Javed Akhtar on Monday (October 13) strongly criticised the "respect and reception" visiting Taliban minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had received in India.

Condemning the warm welcome given to the Afghan minister in New Delhi in a social media post, Akhtar said he “hangs his head in shame”.

Also Read: Afghan min seeks better ties with India, Pak: ‘Courage of Afghans shouldn’t be tested’

'Worst terrorist group'

Calling the Taliban the world's “worst terrorist group,” Akhtar voiced disappointment at the cordial treatment accorded to its representative in India.

"I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists," Akhtar wrote on X.

I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists . Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their “… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 13, 2025

He also lashed out at the “reverent” reception Muttaqi received during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband, the prominent Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

"Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their ‘Islamic Hero’ who is one of those who have completely banned girls education. My Indian brothers n sisters!!! what is happening to us," Akhtar lamented in his post.

Also Read: India had 'no role' in barring women journalists in Mattaqi's presser: MEA

Grand welcome at Deoband

Muttaqi was warmly received at Deoband, where elaborate arrangements had been made for his arrival on Saturday.

A list of 15 prominent Ulema (Islamic scholars) was prepared to welcome the Taliban leader, and heavy security was deployed across the area.

The seminary’s rector, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, personally supervised the ceremony and greeted the Afghan minister alongside senior scholars.

Flower petals were showered on Muttaqi as he entered, while many students gathered to take selfies with his entourage.

High-level diplomacy

The Deoband visit followed external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with Muttaqi in New Delhi, the first high-level diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban since the group’s 2021 takeover of Afghanistan.

Notably, Muttaqi, who remains under UN sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes, was allowed a six-day visit after the UN Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee temporarily lifted his travel restrictions.

India-Afghanistan relations

During his visit, he thanked India for being the first to assist after Afghanistan’s recent earthquake, calling India a “close friend”.

"We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said during the meeting.

Although India is yet to recognise the Taliban regime, it continues to push for a “truly inclusive government” in Kabul. Muttaqi’s trip marked the first official visit by a Taliban leader to India since the group’s return to power in 2021.

Also Read: Afghan FM blames ‘technical issue’ for excluding women journalists from press meet

Women journalists exclusion row

His visit stirred controversy after women journalists were reportedly excluded from his first press conference in India, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, who called it “unacceptable” and “an insult to women”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that it had no role in organising the event.

Following the backlash, a second press briefing was held two days later, this time including over a dozen women journalists.

Muttaqi later claimed there was no deliberate exclusion, "With regards to the press conference, it was organised on short notice. A small list of journalists was finalised. It was more of a technical issue," he said.

"Our colleagues had decided to send invitations to specific journalists and there was no other intention," Muttaqi added, emphasising that “no one’s rights should be violated, be it men or women”.