Afghan min seeks better ties with India, Pak: ‘Courage of Afghans shouldn’t be tested’

Taking a swipe at Russia, the US, and NATO, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday (October 10) warned that the courage of Afghans should not be tested and that it was not a good idea to play games with his country.

‘Courage of Afghans shouldn’t be tested’

Muttaqi, who is on his first-ever diplomatic visit to India, said in New Delhi that the Taliban regime has opened the door for discussions, and one should not believe an armed attack on the border areas would resolve any issues. He also assured that his country has achieved peace and progress after 40 years.

“We are an independent nation. Why are people troubled if we have peace? We want better relations with India and Pakistan, but it cannot be one-sided. The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America, and NATO, so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan,” he said, referring to the Taliban’s troubled history with the erstwhile USSR, the US, and NATO.

Muttaqi-Jaishankar discuss trade, terrorism

On Friday, Muttaqi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed various issues, including counterterrorism measures, trade, and commerce. This was the first-ever high-level meeting between India and the Taliban government since the armed group captured Kabul in 2021 following the withdrawal of American troops.

Muttaqi, who is among the Taliban members who face a travel ban from the United Nations Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee, received approval for his visit to Delhi on September 30. Following the clearance, he landed in New Delhi on Thursday (October 9). He is on a state visit to India from October 9 to October 16.

India-Taliban ties

India has been one of the first responders to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It supplied life-saving medical assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued its support during the recent earthquake.

However, the high-level meeting materialised in January this year when Muttaqi and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met in Dubai. Later, shortly after Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar and Muttaqi had a telephone conversation. The two leaders spoke again following the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake.