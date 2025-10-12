Afghan FM blames ‘technical issue’ for excluding women journalists from press meet

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday (October 12) clarified the absence of women journalists at his press conference at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi on Friday (October 10), calling it a “technical issue”. The matter triggered a major controversy over an alleged insult to women.

He was speaking at a second press meet in the national capital where a decent participation of women journalists was witnessed.

The minister, who is a member of Afghanistan’s Taliban establishment, said the previous press meet was held on short notice and a limited number of journalists were invited. He added that there was no other intention behind the decision.

He also cited the state of women's education in his country, claiming nearly three million girls go to school and the Taliban government did not declare it “haram”. Muttaqi also said certain areas of girls’ education were suspended temporarily till further notice.

The Indian government clarified on Saturday (October 11) it had no role in the first press conference addressed by Muttaqi.

Bats for peaceful resolution

Muttaqi’s eight-day visit to India is taking place at a time when Afghanistan and Pakistan are involved in an escalated border clash following an air strike on Kabul earlier this week.

Afghanistan wants a peaceful resolution of its ongoing conflict with Pakistan but if the peace efforts don't succeed, then it has "other means", Muttaqi said, asserting that his country is fiercely united in confronting any "external invasion".

As fresh fighting between the two sides broke out following Pakistani air strike in Kabul on October 9, Muttaqi, said the overall situation is under control and that his country will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty.

The foreign minister, who said the situation was under control now, remarked Afghanistan has good ties with both the government and people of Pakistan but blamed “some elements in that country” for trying to cause problems.

In retaliation against the Pakistani action, Afghan forces on Saturday night attacked a number of Pakistani military posts along the frontier between the two neighbours that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

A Taliban spokesperson said in Kabul that Afghan forces captured several Pakistani border posts and killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and wounded 30 others in the overnight operations at the border.

"The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is to resolve all problems through discussion and understanding. We want to have zero tension and if they don't want that, then Afghanistan has other means," Muttaqi said in a clear message to Pakistan from New Delhi.

The Afghan foreign minister said Afghanistan has no problem with people and politicians of Pakistan, but added that certain elements in that country are trying to "spoil" the environment.

Shelter to TTP terrorists

Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban regime of giving shelter to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, blaming the group for a series of attacks inside the country.

Kabul has rejected the charges. "We have no difficulties with Pakistani people and politicians. There are some specific elements in Pakistan who are trying to spoil the situation," he said.

"Afghanistan will maintain the security of its territory and airspace. There have been violations and we have given immediate responses to them. In the night, there were retaliatory operations in which we achieved our objectives," he said.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan has the capacity to defend its territory and airspace, adding Kabul wants to peacefully resolve all issues through dialogue and understanding.

"If some people don't want to resolve this episode, Afghanistan has the capacity to protect its territory and airspace. The people and forces of Afghanistan are united to defend the country." "Afghanistan has another great speciality that even if we have internal differences, when the issue of external interference comes up, then all the Afghan people, government and clerics get united to confront it and defend the country," he said.

"Even in the future, our people and the government will unite and defend the country," he said.

'We want peace'

The Afghan foreign minister said several friendly countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, contacted Kabul and conveyed that the fighting should stop. "From our side, we have stopped the fighting, and the situation is under control. We want good relations. Our doors for talks are open. We brought peace to Afghanistan. We want peace in the entire region," he said.

Muttaqi also cited Afghanistan's recent history to assert that the country is determined to defeat external forces.

"We have a policy of desiring good relations with all countries. There was fighting in Afghanistan for more than 40 years. The Soviet Union came and was defeated. The troops of more than 50 countries came with the US and NATO and there was fighting for 20 years and now Afghanistan is independent and standing on its own feet," he said.

"There have been no bad incidents in Afghanistan for four years. From East to West and North to West, people are united and standing with the Islamic Emirate," he said.

Muttaqi further added: "The policy of the Islamic Emirate is to resolve all problems through discussion and understanding.

Internal rifts in Pakistan

Further, the Taliban leader pointed out that the actual fight is happening inside Pakistan, and instead of blaming Afghanistan, it should control things in its territory. He wanted Pakistan to rein in the groups that he accused of creating disturbances.

Pakistan, on the other hand, said its forces captured 19 Afghan border posts.

Trade ties with India

Muttaqi also spoke about his meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Friday.

He said the latter declared an increase in the number of flights between Kabul and Delhi, and an agreement was also reached on trade and economy. The Taliban minister said they also invited the Indian side to invest in sectors such as minerals, agriculture and sports.

The strategic Chabahar port in Iran was also discussed. Muttaqi said they requested the Indian side to open the Wagah border since it offers the fastest and easiest trade route between the two countries.

Stability in Afghanistan

The Afghan minister said his government had raised the matter of Afghan detainees in India and ways to help them return to their country, besides exploring new student exchange programmes.

On the issue of the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui during the Taliban’s chaotic return to power in Kabul in 2021, Muttaqi said they regret all loss of lives and that no reporter has been harmed since their return.

He said the security situation in Afghanistan was “safe” and “peaceful” and there were no signs of instability. He said people in the country are free to engage in trade and business as long as they do it within the law.

(With inputs from agencies)