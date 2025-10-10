Jaishankar meets Taliban FM Muttaqi in Delhi: Top 5 takeaways from crucial meeting

India on Friday (October 10) announced that it has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of a full-fledged embassy, marking a significant step in the gradual restoration of diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan. India also pledged to resume its stalled development projects in the war-torn country.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the twin announcements after holding wide-ranging talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a six-day visit. Jaishankar also appreciated the Taliban administration for showing “sensitivity” towards India’s security concerns.

The Federal outlines the key takeaways from the meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Afghanistan, which highlighted New Delhi’s intent to re-establish a formal diplomatic presence in the conflict-hit nation while balancing strategic interests against regional rivals Pakistan and China.

Back to Kabul

India announced plans to reopen its embassy in Kabul by upgrading its existing technical mission to a full-fledged diplomatic establishment, the first such step since the Taliban’s return to power. Though Jaishankar did not specify a timeline for the reopening, the decision signals New Delhi’s intent to strengthen its diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan and enhance cooperation in critical areas including trade, healthcare, and education.

Commitment and caution

Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s “full commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan”, stressing that deeper cooperation would aid both Afghanistan’s development and regional stability. He listed cross-border terrorism as a shared threat for both the countries and said India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the menace.

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy," the minister added.

Assurances from Taliban

On his part, Muttaqi assured India that Afghanistan will not allow any element to use its territory against New Delhi's interests and identified the Daesh terror group (ISIS) as the main challenge for the region. He added that Kabul is at the frontlines of this struggle.

Since the Taliban came to power, New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

Building new bridges

Both sides emphasised trade, humanitarian aid, and people-to-people ties, with Muttaqi calling India a “close friend” and advocating a “consultative mechanism” to strengthen relations.

Jaishankar said India is now ready to commit to six new projects, the details of which can be announced soon. He also appreciated Kabul inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan and said the proposal can be discussed further. "We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi," he said.

Strategy in motion

The meeting marks India’s pragmatic engagement with the Taliban amid intensifying regional competition with China and Pakistan, while also reflecting Kabul’s bid for broader diplomatic legitimacy.



Earlier, in the wake of the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack, New Delhi had dispatched a high-level delegation to Kabul to engage directly with the Taliban administration and convey its concerns over Pakistan-backed terror networks operating in the region. This outreach underscored India’s evolving strategy of addressing security challenges through direct dialogue and cooperation with Afghan authorities, signalling a shift towards a more transparent, self-reliant, and regionally integrated approach, rather than relying on intermediaries to safeguard its interests in Afghanistan.