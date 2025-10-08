India joins Russia, China in opposing foreign military presence in Afghanistan

India, along with Russia, China, and seven other nations, has opposed the proposition of the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan amid US President Donald Trump’s request to the Taliban to allow America to reclaim possession of the Bagram Airbase.

Moscow Format talks back Taliban

At a fresh edition of "Moscow Format" talks on Tuesday (October 7), the group of countries held extensive deliberations on bringing prosperity and development to Afghanistan.

The countries described as "unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability.”

Also read: Taliban may seek hard bargain from US to let it reclaim Bagram Airbase

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the Moscow Format talks for the first time.

The talks come a few weeks after Trump asked the Taliban to consider handing over Bagram Airbase to the US, as it was set up by Washington.

After the Taliban government refused to let the US take over the airbase or allow any American presence inside the country, Trump issued a warning that “bad things” would happen if his wishes were not kept.

Terrorism in Afghanistan

At the talks in Moscow, the participating nations also called for strengthening counter-terror cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

"They emphasised that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond," the statement said.

Also read: Trump warns Afghanistan over Bagram airbase: 'Bad things are going to happen'

It said the countries underscored that terrorism constitutes a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region, and the wider world.

India calls for peaceful, stable Afghanistan

Besides India, Russia, and China, the meeting was attended by Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The countries noted the need for Afghanistan's economic ties with countries of the region and beyond.

"They supported the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity," the statement said.

The Indian delegation, led by Ambassador Vinay Kumar, backed an independent, peaceful, and stable Afghanistan and socioeconomic development and prosperity of the Afghan people, the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

Kumar reiterated India's position that a secure, peaceful, and stable Afghanistan will serve the interests of the Afghan people and be fundamental to regional resilience and global security, it said on social media.

Russia to help in fight against drugs, terror

In his address at the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the situation in the region and the world as a whole is "complicated".

"We can see that your government is working towards stability in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It is generally agreed that there have been major positive changes in the struggle against the terrorist threat," he said.

Also read: Taliban minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, set to visit India?

"The relevant UN bodies have noted a substantial decrease in the areas sown with narcotic plants," he said.

Lavrov said Russia is keen to provide an all-round assistance to Afghanistan in its fight against drug trafficking, terrorism, and organised crime, and to ensure a peaceful life for the Afghan people.

(With inputs from agencies)