India to upgrade Kabul Technical Mission to embassy status, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday (October 10) said that India will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India.

"I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” said Jaishankar.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Lauds Kabul’s invitation to Indian companies

He also lauded Kabul’s invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan.

"Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further. We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi,” said Jaishankar.

During the meeting, Jaishankar thanked Kabul for its solidarity with New Delhi after the Pahelham terror attack and for being sensitive to India’s security concerns.

"Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan,” said Jaishankar.

Medical aids for Kabul

Pointing out that he had spoken to his Afghan counterpart once after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the second time, after the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake, Jaishankar said that the in-person meeting holds a special value in allowing for to exchange of perspectives, identify common interests and forge closer cooperation.

The Union Minister announced several medical aids to boost Afghanistan’s health infrastructure.

"India has long extended support for the health security of Afghanistan, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now ready to commit to six new projects, whose details can be announced after the conclusion of our talks. A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of goodwill, and I would like to hand over 5 of them to you personally as a symbolic step,” he said.

“India will also provide MRI and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and deliver vaccines for immunisation and cancer medicines. We have also supplied drug rehabilitation materials through UNODC and are open to doing more,” added Jaishankar.

‘Cross-border terrorism a shared threat’

As for the issue of cross-border terrorism, Jaishankar described it as a “shared threat” to the growth and prosperity of India and Afghanistan.

"We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he added.

Muttaqi thanks India for earthquake aid

During the meeting, Muttaqi thanked India for being the first responder to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

"In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism of understanding, which helps towards strengthening our relations,” he added.