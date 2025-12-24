ISRO's 'Bahubali' rocket places US communication satellite into orbit

ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Wednesday (December 24), carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, as part of a commercial deal with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile.

As the 24-hour countdown concluded, the 43.5 metre tall rocket supported by two S200 solid boosters lifted off majestically at 8.55 am from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft BlueBird Block-2, riding piggyback on the rocket, got separated and reached its intended orbit at an altitude of about 520 km, ISRO said.

What is the BlueBird Block-2 satellite

According to ISRO, the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, weighing around 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload ever carried by the LVM3 into low Earth orbit. The previous record was held by a 4,400-kg communication satellite launched in November.

The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg, which was successfully launched by ISRO on November 2 in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The mission is being carried out under a commercial contract between NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO’s commercial arm, and US-based AST SpaceMobile. In a status update issued on Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that final countdown activities were underway. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan offered prayers at the Tirumala temple ahead of the launch.

BlueBird Block-2 is part of a next-generation satellite system aimed at providing direct-to-smartphone cellular broadband services globally. AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based network intended to support both commercial and government users.

Revised timing for launch

BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times. It features a 223m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit, at about 600 km altitude by ISRO.

Till Tuesday, ISRO had scheduled for lift off at 8.54 am. On Wednesday, the lift-off had been revised to 8.55 am. ISRO sources said the revision was done so that the satellite can be placed in the desired orbit following the change in timings.

"Earlier, the lift off had been planned at 11.30 am, but it was gradually revised, and now, it has been revised to 8.55 am", an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The LVM3 rocket, which took BlueBird to orbit

Standing 43.5 metres tall, the three-stage LVM3 rocket is equipped with a cryogenic upper stage and twin solid boosters to generate liftoff thrust. The satellite is expected to separate about 15 minutes after launch and join a growing low Earth orbit constellation designed to enable voice, data and video services worldwide.

“LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO),” said ISRO in an earlier statement.

“In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, and it is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil. The satellite is part of a next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones,” it added.

PM Modi lauds ISRO

Lauding ISRO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that with the LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, India is strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan.

“Powered by India’s youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful.

“With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships,” said PM Modi.

“This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations,” he added.

What ISRO chairman said

Speaking to reporters after the launch, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said that it was the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA.

"Launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block 2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA, that is AST SpaceMobile... This is our 104th launch from Sriharikota, also the 9th successful mission of the LVM-3 launch vehicle, demonstrating its 100% reliability," he said.

"This is a back-to-back mission of the LVM-3 in just 52 days... This is the heaviest satellite ever lifted from Indian soil using an Indian launcher. This is also the third fully commercial mission of LVM-3 and the vehicle has demonstrated its excellent track record," he added as quoted by ANI.

Bluebird satellites providing continuous coverage in US

According to AST SpaceMobile, it has launched five satellites, Bluebird 1-5, in September 2024, which provide continuous coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

The LVM3-M6 is the sixth operational flight of LVM3 and third dedicated commercial mission to launch the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft.

The LVM3 has a spectacular pedigree of completing eight consecutive successful launches, including the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions, ISRO said

