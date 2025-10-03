Why Oct 4-10 is celebrated as World Space Week; how India celebrates it

World Space Week (WSW) is the world’s largest annual celebration of space and science, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999.

Every year, from October 4 to 10, the world comes together to mark two historic milestones:

a) The launch of Sputnik-1 on October 4, 1957 – the first human-made satellite that paved the way for space exploration

b) The signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967, a cornerstone for the peaceful use of space.

Since its inception, WSW has grown into a truly global movement, inspiring millions of students, educators, researchers, and space enthusiasts.

Also Read: National Space Day 2025: Significance, theme and what ISRO, PM Modi said

Here is some background

On October 4, 1957, the launch of Sputnik-1 into outer space opened the door to human exploration beyond Earth.

A decade later, on October 10, 1967, the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, entered into force.

Today, space science and technology are increasingly applied to support a wide range of activities across the globe. At least 25 UN agencies and the World Bank Group routinely rely on space applications. Effective coordination, cooperation, and synergy remain essential to carrying out these activities successfully.

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) now leads efforts to promote international collaboration in the peaceful uses of outer space.

Also Read: India to develop 'bodyguard satellites' after orbital near-miss: Report

2025 Theme: Living in Space

The theme for World Space Week 2025 is “Living in Space.” It focuses on humanity’s journey towards making space a liveable environment, highlighting innovative technologies, scientific challenges, and the collaborative efforts required to turn this vision into reality.

Event organisers around the world are encouraged to adopt the theme “Living in Space” in their WSW activities. These may include educational workshops, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and collaborative projects, all designed to foster innovation and environmental sustainability.

World Space Week 2025 will serve as a global platform for collaboration, bringing together experts, students, and space enthusiasts to explore strategies for sustainable living beyond Earth.

Also Read: ISRO gives a glimpse of Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Check details

Celebrations in India

Educational institutions across India are organising engaging workshops, training programmes, and events to boost interest and innovation among students in space science.

These initiatives aim to inspire young people to consider careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), to celebrate India’s scientific achievements in space exploration, and to encourage schools to become hubs of creativity and forward-looking ideas.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Digital Library at Epurupalem will conduct space week awareness programmes explaining how astronauts travel to space and return to Earth.

In Hyderabad,an event on Sustainable Space Habitats will explore habitat design and advanced space technologies, with a focus on sustainable practices in space exploration.

In Ahmedabad, the creative workshop, Celestial Night Lamp, will invite participants to design and build their own miniature celestial spheres that glow in the dark.