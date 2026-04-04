Iran war: Senior Congress leaders differ with Rahul; party offers ‘democratic’ defence

The Iran war and the LPG situation in India have once again brought to the open the difference of opinions within the Congress as senior leaders have not towed the party line and lauded the Narendra Modi government for the handling of the situation.

Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari have shared their views on the West Asia conflict and have differed from what Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said about the Union government.

Rahul’s allegations

The Congress has been highlighting the long queues at fuel stations and LPG cylinder distribution agencies to corner the Centre, while the BJP-led NDA has been insisting that there is no shortage of these items.

Also read: Govt denies Iranian oil cargo diversion to China, says no payment issues in crude imports

"The LPG crisis in the country is deepening; yet, instead of offering solutions, the Modi government is spinning tall tales, taunting those who ask questions, and offering one new excuse after another," Rahul said last month in a post on Facebook.

Rahul alleged that the Modi government has "compromised" India's energy security and if adequate preparations are not made even now, the times ahead will bring an even graver crisis.

Nath says no LPG shortage

However, Nath said on Thursday (April 2) that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the country but the government's arrangements on the issue are lacking amid the West Asia crisis.

"There is no gas shortage in the country, but the government's arrangements are lacking. There is sufficient gas in the country, but an atmosphere is being created that is causing distress to people. The government has completely failed in gas distribution," Nath told reporters in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma hails India’s diplomatic stance

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Sharma hailed India's diplomatic handling of the West Asia crisis as "mature and skilful".

Also read: Iran war | 8 Indian vessels have crossed Strait of Hormuz: Report

"Indian diplomatic handling of the crisis has been mature and skilful, avoiding potential minefields. India's response must be backed by a national consensus and resolve. Government has held an all-party meeting to apprise the leadership of political Parties of the situation and policy decisions in an unpredictable and volatile situation. This national dialogue should be sustained. National unity and a mature response guided by national interest is the need of the hour," Sharma posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Last month, Lok Sabha MP Tharoor had backed the Modi government’s position on the Iran war. "India’s silence is not an endorsement of the war," he wrote in Indian Express. "It is a recognition that our national interest requires prudence, not posturing," he added.

Lok Sabha MP Tewari, while commenting on the West Asia crisis, said on a TV channel, "government is likely doing the right thing".

BJP attacks Congress

The BJP used the senior leaders’ statements to attack the Congress.

"Now, even Congress leader Kamal Nath has himself admitted that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in the country. The Congress, which has been misleading the public for so long on the strength of lies and illusions, should now feel ashamed. It is time for the Congress to stop creating fear and distrust among the people to bake their political bread," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on X.

Pradeep Bhandari, the BJP’s national spokesperson, attacked Rahul as “anti-India”. "Congress leaders know Rahul Gandhi is an opportunist; Anti-India Man!" he wrote on X.

Congress’ democratic party defence

Meanwhile, the Congress defended its leaders’ statements by claiming that it is the “only democratic political outfit” in the country.

Asked about Sharma lauding the BJP-led Centre's handling of the West Asia crisis, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "This is an example and it clearly establishes that the Congress is the only democratic party in the country."

Further asked about Nath's statement that there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders in the country, he said, "This is the second example that the Indian National Congress is the only democratic party in the country."

The statements of senior leaders against the party’s stand is the latest issue for the Congress which is finding it difficult to keep its flock together. Recently, there had been cross-voting from party MPs in Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier, leaders have backed the Modi government on “Operation Sindoor” against Pakistan, while some of the leaders have jumped to other parties.



