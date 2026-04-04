Iran war | 8 Indian vessels have crossed Strait of Hormuz: Report

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, eight India-flagged vessels have managed to cross the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas transport, which has been disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

With the war going on for more than 35 days, the Strait of Hormuz, which is located between Iran and Oman, has been a crucial checkpoint. Iran has retaliated to US and Israeli attacks by tightening its grip on oil and natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, Iran has allowed ships from “friendly nations” including India, China, Russia, Pakistan and Iraq to pass the strait.

The Iranian Embassy in India, in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, said, “Our Indian friends are in safe hands, now worries.”

Govt closely monitoring shipping movements

According to a report in Hindustan Times, eight India-linked vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm and Green Sanvi.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Friday that it has put in place necessary measures to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region.

The Ministry stated that it continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations and the safety of Indian seafarers, while ensuring continuity of maritime trade. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

“A total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, and the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions, is actively monitoring the situation,” the ministry said.

UNSC to vote on Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution proposed by Bahrain on Saturday on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, even as permanent members China and Russia voiced opposition to earlier versions of the text that would have allowed the use of force by countries.

The draft Security Council resolution affirms that the Strait of Hormuz is open for all transit passage. No state has the right to close or control it.

It authorises States to take “exclusively defensive measures” to secure transit passage and deter any acts to impede international navigation through the Strait.

It also provides a clear legal basis for all States to mobilise and support safe passage while following international law and international humanitarian law.

The draft resolution says that countries using this authorisation must notify and report to the UN, ensuring transparency and adherence to international law. It creates a monitoring mechanism with monthly reporting by the UN Secretary-General so the UN Security Council can take further action based on new developments, the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN said.