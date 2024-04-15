Iran says Indian officials will soon be allowed to meet 17 crew members of seized ship

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has told his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that Iran will soon give permission for Indian officials to meet the 17 Indian crew members on board the Israel-linked cargo ship that was seized by the Iranian military.

A statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that during a phone call, Jaishankar had expressed India’s concern about the situation of the 17 Indian crew members aboard the MSC Aries, and asked Amir-Abdollahian for help.

Iran’s foreign minister replied that his government was examining the situation and would soon provide Indian officials the opportunity to meet the crew.

Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized 'MSC Aries' on Saturday (April 13) reportedly in view of its links with Israel. The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.

India calls for restraint

Referring to Iran’s attack on Israel, Amir-Abdollahian defended Iran’s “legitimate defence” while expressing the need to reduce tensions in the region. He felt India should continue its efforts through various international fora, including the United Nations, to bring the war in Gaza to an end. He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Jaishankar called for all parties to exercise restraint and to reduce tensions in order that the conflict did not escalate.

In a post on X, India’s external affairs minister wrote, “Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint, and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch.”