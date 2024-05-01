International Labour Day 2024: History, significance, and more

The dignity of labour is something that can never be over-valued or over-appreciated, and International Labour Day, also known as May Day, celebrated on May 1 every year reminds us about this.

It’s a day to remember the importance of physical work and give it the respect it deserves, in whichever field it is. It’s a day to be grateful to all the workers around us who make the world go around, and whom we generally take for granted.

Theme for 2024

The theme for Labour Day 2024 is, “Celebrating the hands that build our world.”

In this age of artificial intelligence and everything digital, we pay tribute to our farmers, construction workers, healthcare providers, gig workers, delivery agents, service providers, domestic workers, drivers, and all those who labour physically to make our lives more comfortable.

Rights won through struggles

Labour Day also makes us think about the rights of workers and their safety and protection in the workplace. Many of the rights we take for granted like an 8-hour working day, fair wages, safe working conditions, maternity and paternity leave, and several others were won through long struggles by labour movements over the years.

The fight for workers’ rights continues even today with movements for equal opportunities irrespective of gender, colour, religion, caste, class, and sexual orientation.

History

The origins of this day can be traced back to the labour movement in the United States in the 19th century. It was on May 1, 1886 that workers in America went on strike to demand an 8-hour workday. That first workers’ awakening also resulted in a bomb explosion in Chicago during a labour rally that led to the deaths of workers and police officers.

After this pivotal moment in labour history, the international socialist movement chose May 1 as the day to remember the struggles of workers for their rights. At the Second International Meeting in Paris in 1889, a resolution was passed to conduct a demonstration every year on May 1 for the right to have an 8-hour workday. This marked the official beginning of celebration of May 1 as the International Labour Day all over the world.

Labour Day is a national holiday in most countries, with several programmes organised to highlight the achievements of workers and to promote awareness about workers’ rights.