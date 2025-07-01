Infosys urges employees not to work longer hours, ensure work-life balance

Even though Infosys boss Narayana Murthy’s push for a 70-hour workweek kicked up a storm in 2023, his company has now surprised everyone by asking employees to not slog beyond office hours and “maintain a work-life balance”.

According to reports, Infosys, as part of an internal campaign, has urged employees to stick to the 9.15 hours-a-day and five days-a-week work schedule and not overshoot beyond that, especially while working from home.

9.15 hours a day, 5 days a week

“We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger,” Economic Times quoted an employee as saying.

The mail was reportedly sent to employees whose login hours exceeded the prescribed working hours.

The company’s Human Resources is reportedly keeping a tab on the working hours of employees and is sending them these mails in case they spend long hours while working from home.

Work-life balance, health

The company in the email has reportedly cited health concerns of working long hours and urged employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance to ensure both personal well-being and professional success.

“While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success,” ET quoted the email as saying.

“We understand that work demands and deadlines can sometimes lead to longer hours. However, it is important to maintain the balanced work-life schedule to enhance productivity and overall happiness,” the email reportedly said.

‘Take breaks, recharge’

The company has also advised employees to take intermittent breaks and inform their manager in case they feel swamped by work.

“Take regular breaks during your workday; Let your manager know if you are feeling overwhelmed or need support with reviewing priorities. Speak to your manager about delegating tasks or redistributing some responsibilities as appropriate; Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible,” it said.

Hybrid work model

The campaign has reportedly been started by the company after it switched to a hybrid work model. The company which introduced a return-to-office policy on November 20, 2023, has mandated employees to work from the office at least 10 days a month.

The initiative comes in contrast to Infosys co-founder Murthy’s advocacy of a 70-hour workweek – a suggestion that invited brickbats from several quarters.