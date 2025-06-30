Genpact faces backlash over 10-hour workday policy; issues clarification

Amid ongoing global debates around work-life balance, Genpact, a major player in the technology and services sector, finds itself at the centre of a storm.

The company has reportedly introduced a controversial new policy mandating a 10-hour workday, which officially came into effect in mid-June. What started as internal discontent has now taken on the form of widespread online backlash, so much so that the company had to issue a clarification.

Watch here | Why Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week is unrealistic?

Genpact clarifies

Genpact responded to recent concerns by clarifying that it follows a nine-hour workday and not ten, according to a report by The Times of India. However, the company did not offer further clarity and failed to answer email queries, leaving employees and observers more uncertain.

The clarification came after a backlash over the company’s recent decision to extend the working day to 10 hours. Employees and HR professionals criticised the move, saying it goes against progressive workplace practices.

Also read | India among top fintech hotspots globally: WEF study

Work-life balance

The 10-hour workday has reignited conversations around work-life balance, productivity expectations, and incentive models within India's IT sectors.

But what has truly sparked uproar is not just the extended hours — it’s the lack of clarity, communication, and any meaningful increase in base pay.

Those who meet the 10-hour threshold can reportedly earn up to 500 points a month, translating to Rs 3,000 in incentives. There is no revision in base salary despite the extended hours.

However, for any time logged beyond the mandatory 10 hours, employees are rewarded with only a marginal 5 per cent bonus — about Rs 150.

Employees reportedly argue the bonuses being offered are not sufficient to compensate for additional workload, especially in the absence of a pay hike.

Informal workday push

Adding to concerns, employees revealed that under the new arrangement, “productivity” would be tracked via an internal system monitoring daily active hours.

Experts warn that extended login hours can lead to burnout, reduced creativity, and disengagement.

According to an Economic Times report, a senior employee said that the 10-hour workday wasn't formally announced, but informally pushed through managers and agents.

The absence of an official HR circular has reportedly deepened the confusion among employees, with managers and team leads passing on the policy informally.

Also read | Google offers buyouts to more workers amid AI-driven tech upheaval

Broader ramifications

Genpact’s clarification comes shortly after Infosys advised employees against working excessively long hours while remote, citing health risks and urging a better focus on work-life balance.

Meanwhile, other IT giants are also relooking at work schedules. Accenture, for instance, has made a nine-hour workday official for corporate roles from June 1 but capped the weekly hours at 45 in compliance with state labour laws.

Infosys requires a daily login of nine hours and 15 minutes, and HCL continues to follow a nine-hour workday.