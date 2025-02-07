Infosys lays off over 300 freshers; 'bouncers, security guards used'

IT giant Infosys has laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three attempts, according to sources.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), however, claimed that number was much higher and that the affected freshers had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024. The IT employee union also threatened to lodge an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking urgent intervention and strict action against the company.



Intimidation tactics

“In a shocking and unethical move, Infosys has begun forcefully laying off around 700 campus recruits who were onboarded just a few months ago,” NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja was quoted as saying in a section of media.

NITES has also alleged that the company employed intimidation tactics during the termination process. “The company has deployed bouncers and security personnel to intimidate employees, ensuring that they cannot carry mobile phones and are left with no way to document the incident or seek help,” Saluja claimed.

“These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, and their onboarding was only made possible after continuous efforts by NITES and the affected candidates,” he said.

Official complaint

NITES alleged that the employees were summoned to meeting rooms at its Mysuru campus, and asked to sign “mutual separation” letters -- a claim that could not be independently verified.

“Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, demanding immediate intervention, strict action against Infosys,” NITES said.



Rigorous hiring process

In response to an email query, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments."

All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, the company said, asserting that this clause "is also mentioned in their contract".

"This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said the number of affected freshers is just above 300.

